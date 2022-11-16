‘Israeli’-owned Oil Tanker Targeted by Drone Attack in Sea of Oman

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 16, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

An oil tanker, belonging to an ‘Israeli’ billionaire, was struck in an exploding drone attack off Oman on Wednesday.

An informed official said on condition of anonymity that the drone attack was carried out on Tuesday evening with suicide drones.

The United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet is aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel, Commander Timothy Hawkins told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Associated Press cited a military official as saying that a Liberian-flagged oil tanker was struck in an exploding drone attack in the Gulf of Oman.

The tanker was operated by the Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company AP said was ultimately owned by ‘Israeli’ billionaire Idan Ofer.

The Oman Maritime Security Centre, when contacted by Reuters, said it had no information at this time.

Representatives for Eastern Pacific Shipping were not immediately reachable for comment

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |