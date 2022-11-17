Debunking Western Media’s Latest Mariupol Mass Grave Hoax, By Actually Going to the Cemeteries in Question

Posted on November 17, 2022 by fada1

 

Eva Bartlett

In recent days Western media have resurrected the “mass graves” near Mariupol claims, and since—unlike any of the people behind those claims, I’m actually in the Donetsk People’s Republic and actually went to the sites in question—I made this video to debunk the propaganda.

*Youtube is preventing me from uploding, so the clip is on my Odysee & my Rumble.

RELATED LINKS:

Western Claims of Russian Mass Graves Near Mariupol Another Fake News Hoax–I Know, I Went To See

British Bullshit Corporation Whitewashes Ukrainian Nazis

