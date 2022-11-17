Debunking Western Media’s Latest Mariupol Mass Grave Hoax, By Actually Going to the Cemeteries in Question

Posted on by fada1

November 15, 2022

Eva Bartlett

In recent days Western media have resurrected the “mass graves” near Mariupol claims, and since—unlike any of the people behind those claims, I’m actually in the Donetsk People’s Republic and actually went to the sites in question—I made this video to debunk the propaganda.

*Youtube is preventing me from uploding, so the clip is on my Odysee & my Rumble.

