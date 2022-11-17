Interviewed By Trish Wood, On What I’m Seeing In The Donbass (Under Ukraine’s Fire)

Eva Bartlett

I’m extremely grateful to Trish Wood for reaching out to me, spending the time talking with me, and for her professional interview style. She is incredibly well-informed on the matters we discussed.

Trish uploaded the interview here:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCgCHcqR4c0

This is an interview I did in October, but hadn’t shared, due to Youtube strikes preventing me from uploading.

Uploaded now on Odysee and on Rumble.

Follow Trish:
Podcast: www.trishwoodpodcast.com
Substack: https://trishwood.substack.com/

*I am moving from Youtube to Odysee & Rumble, given Youtube’s ridiculous censorship. My Rumble is quite new, please be patient as I juggle doing on the ground journalism here in the DPR, write, edit & publish footage, and also try to maintain my various platforms.

