Interviewed By Trish Wood, On What I’m Seeing In The Donbass (Under Ukraine’s Fire)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 17, 2022

Eva Bartlett

I’m extremely grateful to Trish Wood for reaching out to me, spending the time talking with me, and for her professional interview style. She is incredibly well-informed on the matters we discussed.

Trish uploaded the interview here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCgCHcqR4c0

This is an interview I did in October, but hadn’t shared, due to Youtube strikes preventing me from uploading.

Uploaded now on Odysee and on Rumble.

Follow Trish:

Podcast: www.trishwoodpodcast.com

Substack: https://trishwood.substack.com/

*I am moving from Youtube to Odysee & Rumble, given Youtube’s ridiculous censorship. My Rumble is quite new, please be patient as I juggle doing on the ground journalism here in the DPR, write, edit & publish footage, and also try to maintain my various platforms.

RELATED LINKS:

Ukrainian Terrorism of Central Donetsk September 17 Kills 4, Using Western Weapons

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzew0mXOo2Y

Carnage: Ukraine’s terrorism on Donetsk September 19 killed 16 civilians, 9 in one spot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJpXcwMAVeI

Ukraine shelled a completely civilian area of central Donetsk, killing at least 5 civilians

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWqeFG7DhIs

Ukraine bombed the hotel I was in. Was Ukraine targeting journalists?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqZgG7s-Sjw

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/08/06/ukraine-bombed-a-donetsk-hotel-full-of-journalists-heres-what-it-felt-like-to-be-inside-at-the-time/

Ukraine’s Bombing of Central Donetsk August 4: 2 Ballerinas Among the 6 Murdered by Ukraine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQNQ_vT_j-k

More Ukrainian War Crimes: Killing & Maiming Heroic Donbass Medics & Emergency Workers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJZvxWQfSHc

Ukraine Bombarded Donetsk, Including Bombing a Maternity Hospital, Then Claimed Russian Did It

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsLWcR21iK8

Ukraine Bombed a Busy Donetsk Market Yesterday, Killing 5 Civilians…Where is the Media Outrage?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mYD2oasyuU

https://www.mintpressnews.com/under-fire-from-ukraine-everyday-life-in-the-donetsk-peoples-republic/262363/embed/#?secret=zGJB0w9cJm#?secret=XNHvpFVaKH

https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine/

https://www.thepostil.com/the-hidden-truth-about-the-war-in-ukraine/

https://www.youtube.com/@smoothieX12

https://www.youtube.com/@TheNewAtlas

-Ukrainian-fired Petal mines

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/08/25/in-just-under-three-weeks-ukrainian-fired-prohibited-petal-mines-maim-at-least-44-civilians-kill-2-in-donetsk-region/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6wJbPJv0kk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61wJDFqUl9s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCpRy1iDXcA

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ukraine, Youtube | Tagged: CBC, Donetsk, Dpr, Eva Bartlett, Fake News, ukro-terrorism |