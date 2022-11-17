Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the “Israeli” Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed

November 16, 2022

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was one of the first defenders of the uprising [the Intifada] in Palestine and among those who called for revolution against the “Israeli” enemy, even with a knife.

In a speech in 2000, Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Palestinian people to fight the enemy, even with a knife, saying, “If you don’t have bullets, who among you doesn’t have a knife?”

