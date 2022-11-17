Using American HIMARs, Ukraine Shelled a Cultural Building in Gorlovka, Destroying the Roof and Theatre

Posted on by fada1

November 15, 2022

Eva Bartlett

On November 12, using American HIMARs (according to DPR military experts), Ukraine fired two shells directly at a cultural building in the DPR’s northern city of Gorlovka, destroying parts of the roof and the theatre hall within.

[See my video here]

Built in 1951, the Shakhtar Palace of Culture was formerly a movie theatre and in recent years, a venue for concerts and various cultural events. Alexey, a Gorlovka resident & friend of mine to said that he saw the Donetsk philharmonic play there, and as a youth went there to see movies. He said that children take dancing or singing classes there, though due to Ukraine’s intensified shelling, those classes have been paused.

According to the centre’s director, it was one of the best movie theatres in the Donetsk region, one of the oldest, most beautiful and most beloved buildings in the city.

He noted that HIMARs system is a very precise weapon, the attack was not accidental.

Given that there was no military target there, it is yet another example of Ukraine’s terrorism against the people of the Donbass.

