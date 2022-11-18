21 People Die, Many Injured, in Massive Fire in Gaza’s Jabaliya Refugee Camp (PHOTOS)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 17, 2022

At least 21 people, including several children, died and many others were injured on Thursday night, in a juge fire in the Jabaliya refugee camp. (Photo: Gaza’s Civil Defense Department)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 21 people, including several children, died and many others were injured on Thursday night, when a huge fire engulfed a residential building in the Jabaliya refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip, the Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza and other sources reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a brief statement that scores of casualties were evacuated from the building and were taken to the Indonesian Public Hospital in the nearby town of Beit Lahiya.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the fire broke out in a residential apartment and spread to the rest of the building, adding that the number of casualties is likely to increase.

Preliminary investigations by the Ministry of Interior and National Security said that an amount of benzene was stored in large quantities inside the apartment, which led to the outbreak of the fire and a large number of victims.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent Mahmoud Ajjour said that journalists were denied access to the scene as Gaza’s Civil Defense workers are desperately trying to recover the bodies and evacuate the injured.

(All Photos: Gaza’s Civil Defense Department)

Donate NOW Learn More Watch Video

Israel cut down two thousand olive trees

In response to Ben Gvir’s statements…a mass stand in Hebron in solidarity with the prisoners

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Gaza, Jabaliya refugee camp, Siege on Gaza |