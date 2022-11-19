‘Israeli’ Shin Bet Worried About Palestinian Authority’s Fate as Resistance Groups Emerge

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar warned about the danger of an imminent collapse of the Palestinian Authority and the consequent rise of the Palestinian resistance operations in the occupied West Bank during a meeting with Zionist prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu last week, Walla! News reported.

The Zionist spy agency, among several others, are worried that the ‘security’ of settlers in the West Bank would deteriorate in the backdrop of the establishment of Netanyahu’s emerging government.

The bodies point to the growth of Palestinian resistance groups such as the “Lions’ Den,” which are composed of young people who are not organized with any old resistance groups, who do not remember the second intifada and its consequences, and who have easy access to weapons and targets in the West Bank.

The Tel Aviv regime fears that this phenomenon, together with the disintegration of the Palestinian Authority and its loss of control over large parts of the West Bank, creates a concern for a significant security deterioration in the West Bank, the likes of which has not been seen in about two decades.

Fighters of Nablus Battalion in the Palestinian city of Nbalus (photo from September 2022).

Palestinian resistance fighters heroically confronted an Israeli raid in Nablus Old City early on Saturday.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the Old City of Nablus at dawn on Saturday, sparking fierce clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters.

Several gunshots and explosions were heard in the Old City, Palestinian media reported, quoting residents and local

Occupation reinforcements are rushing towards the battle in the Old City of Nablus. This is an indicator of the ferocity of battle taking place now pic.twitter.com/EPK3pnVSCJ — Intellectual Front for the Liberation of Palestine (@IntellecFront) November 19, 2022

According to the sources, occupation forces arrested two Palestinians and then released them “after getting sure they were not the wanted suspects.”

A Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire during the clashes which lasted for more than an hour, the sources added, noting that occupation military sent reinforcement to the area of the raid.

Al-Quds Bridages’ Nablus Battalion announced its fighters repelled the Israeli raid “with gunshots and explosive devices which directly targeted the occupation forces.”

Source: Palestinian media (Translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

