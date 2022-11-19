US Army Base Stealing Syrian Oil in Deir Ezzor Missile-Bombed

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

NOVEMBER 18, 2022

ARABI SOURI

The illegal US Army base stealing Syrian oil came under missile attack, again, local sources confirmed, the Syrian news agency Sana quoted the USCENTCOM which admitted the news about the attack, Thursday 17 November 2022.

Local sources reporting the news said that the missile attack targeted the dorms of the oil thieves to the south of the Al Omar oil field, Syria’s largest oil field, in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, the USCENTCOM admitted the dorms in the so-called ‘Green Zone’ came under a missile attack.

However, despite the visual scene of smoke and fumes rising from the targeted site, the USCENTCOM insists that the missile attack did not harm any of its superhumans stealing the Syrian oil or any of their facilities.

Those concerned about the fate of the US Army in Syria, the oil thieves, and sponsors of terrorism against the Syrian people, should press the US Department of Veterans Affairs to disclose any recent deaths, injuries, and life-threatening headaches resulting from accidents among the US soldiers deployed abroad.

This latest missile attack against the US army illegally operating in Syria is an episode in a series of attacks targeting the oil thieves and the sponsors of terrorist groups in the country, the attacks escalate whenever Israel, the US army’s advanced post in the region bombs Syria.

US officials maintain that their troops deployed in Syria along with their European NATO stooges are combating ISIS (ISIL – Daesh) and to protect the Syrian oil from the Syrian people, ISIS was founded and grew in strength only under the US occupation of Iraq and later Syria, and its terrorists carry out their assassinations and explosions of Syrians out of the ‘protected’ zone surrounding the other US illegal military base in the Syrian Al Tanf region at the border junction with Iraq and Jordan in the depth of the Syrian southeastern desert.

No party claimed responsibility for the latest missile attack against the US army of oil thieves, like all previous similar attacks, it is widely believed the missile attack was carried out by the Syrian resistance, a grassroots group fighting against ISIS and its sponsors which has previously vowed to bomb US forces in Syria each time Israel bombs the country.

