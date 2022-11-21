Exposed: Masih Alinejad cashes out on anti-Iran ‘cinematic’ stunts

Posted on by fada1

November 21, 2022

Source: IRIB + Al Mayadeen English

By Al Mayadeen English

Iranian media broadcast a report revealing how CIA-backed instigator Masih Alinejad used media propaganda to incite Iranophobia and ignite riots and violence in the country.

Masih Alinejad. Designed by: Mahdi Rtail

CIA-backed instigator and Washington-based journalist, Masih Alinejad, fell into the trap of her own words.

“Each video should be one minute long… I told you before not to read from a paper, so you don’t seem like you’re receiving instructions from somewhere else,” is what Masih Alinejad was recorded instructing the mothers of those killed in the western-backed riots in 2019 to say.

She told them to mention that their children were killed by the Iranian security forces.

The western tool to flare up riots in Iran was exposed in a report by the IRIB news agency, which, by means of the footage, revealed the hidden agenda behind Alinejad’s role in Tehran’s unrest.

The #CIA-backed instigator, #MasihAlinejad, is making a lot of money in exchange for inciting violence in #Iran and even using victims' mothers to provoke more riots in the country. pic.twitter.com/k4svccmz96 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 20, 2022

Alinejad can be clearly heard addressing the now-deceased mother of Ibrahim (who died in 2019) in the protests, “Nahid dear, if there is a black cloak behind you, your face will look better and it will be more cinematic. And instructed Bakhtiari’s mother to say, “your first sentence should be: For the sake of my son, Pouya Bakhtiari.”

She was instructing the mothers on what to say. Setting the scene for a Hollywood-style script, she told Nahid to say, “I am Ibrahim’s mother… I came with my phone to the street to take you to where my son was killed, where my son drew his last breath. This is the street.”

“Then I link these videos with Nahid’s video, and I talk about Ibrahim and a word about Pouya, and the two mothers tell the story of their two sons.”

‘Sanctions on Iran’

In the video, she pointed out that “I worked very hard to send e-mails to all the channels I communicate with. Each of these videos shown here is aimed to reach the lobbies of Western officials.”

Her meetings with Western officials were to target one goal, sanctions on Iran. The videos entailed a common keyword, SANCTIONS. “Targeted sanctions… sanctions on Iranian sports,” she reiterated.

Masih Alinejad "worked very hard" to get in contact with Western channels to incite Iranophobia and violence against #Iran. pic.twitter.com/Xla8aD0ykD — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 20, 2022

“We support the imposition of sanctions, and we want you to impose sanctions on the oppressors, and sanctions on Iranian sports as well, in addition to economic sanctions,” she continued.

The recorded footage included a dubbed voice saying, “US President Biden should, by continuing their withdrawal from the nuclear talks and freezing billions of dollars, stand with the Iranian people.”

Here's how Masih Alinejad pushed for the imposition of sanctions on #Iran and its people. pic.twitter.com/52sWzDHDJy — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 20, 2022

To this end, the report highlighted that the more sanctions are imposed on Iran’s financial sources, the higher the CIA-backed instigator’s income becomes. She gets paid annually twice what a regular journalist in New York earns, and she receives her wages directly from the US government because the Iranian file is important to the US and it is ready to break all the boundaries of morality to pursue whatever causes unrest in the Islamic Republic.

According to the Iranian channel, earning money from sanctions under the pretext of claiming the rights of the victims’ mothers and fathers of the victims, which they themselves sparked, is just one part of the play.

‘Blah, blah, blah… Just put a sock in it’

Later in the report, an audio file of two anchors from the (anti-Iran) Manoto channel regarding the huge amounts of money that Masih Alinejad is being paid was leaked.

One of the anchors said, “She gave us the file, the one of Pouya Bakhtiari’s mother, she gave us the video. Then Pouya’s Bakhtiyari mother called, begging us not to publish it because they [security forces] came to her house,” adding, “Then Masih Alinejad called and told Keyvan (the other anchor) to broadcast the video, but Keyvan didn’t, so Masih Alinejad sent him a bill telling him to pay her 10,000$, so Keyvan said, ‘I’ll give you your money, but I want to know what I’m giving this money for.'”

According to the report, that’s when Keyvan understood how dirty she is. She said, “I will stand up for these mothers until my last breath… blah.. blah.. blah… Just put a sock in it!! What can I say!?”

Read next: Dirty money: Meet the US agent driving the CIA-led riots in Iran

Masih Alinejad has been living in the United States for the past decade, working as a full-time employee for VOA Persia – or, Voice of America, Persia – Washington’s propaganda mouthpiece funded directly by the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG), a soft power arm of the empire fully funded by US Congress, designed to capitalize on harmful narratives in favor of Washington’s interests.

It is worth noting that between 2015 and 2022, the US Agency for Global Media paid Alinejad over $628,000 to use her show in order to lure Iranian women into challenging Iranian laws, while also demanding more sanctions against her country.

Alinejad is involved in a massive disinformation campaign and media propaganda aimed at fueling protests and unrest and encouraging more sanctions against the Islamic Republic for her own benefit, summed up by the tons of money she is receiving, and for the best interest of her bosses, summed up by the unrest in a country that has progressed despite years of draconian sanctions, refusing to yield to their imperial intents and dictates. The truth reverberated through the exposed footage and audio recordings.

Masoumeh “Masih” Alinejad-Ghomi, aka Masih Alinejad, is just another Western tool used to infiltrate the Iranian population and direct the masses against their own country, each time under a different pretext.

Her efforts to stir emotions among the opposition and Western community were translated into directed cinematic stunts coupled with trumped-up scripts that lack any verity. Alinejad is neither a revolutionary, nor does she care about the rights of Iranian women. She only cares about her interests that don’t go anywhere beyond a handful of dirty dollars.

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Lies, Iran, USA, Western Propaganda | Tagged: CIA, Nuclear Weapons in Iraq Claim, US Sanctions on Iran |