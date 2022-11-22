Iran responds to IAEA hostile resolution, 60% enrichment at Fordow NP

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 22, 2022

By Al Mayadeen English

Tehran announces new measures in response to the anti-Iranian and politically-charged resolution adopted by the IAEA and pushed by the US and E3 against Iran last week.

Advanced IR-6 centrifuges deployed by Iran earlier this year in Natanz nuclear power plant.

In response to the recent International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) anti-Iran resolution that was drafted and pushed by the US and EU, Iran announced on Tuesday that it initiated enriching uranium at the Fordow nuclear power plant at 60% purity level.

The IAEA was notified by Tehran about the decision in a letter, stating that this is to convey a strong message after the board of the UN nuclear energy passed the politically-oriented resolution.

Representatives of the UN nuclear agency were also onsite in Iran as the process was launched.

Earlier last week, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani stated that Iran took on Sunday several measures in the Natanz and Fordow uranium enrichment facilities in response to the anti-Iran resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Kanaani considered that the IAEA resolution has political goals and is an attempt to increase pressure on Iran by the United States and E3 (France, UK and Germany).

The process is expected to be completed in the upcoming few days after Tehran deployed two new IR2M and IR4 enriching cascades and new centrifuges at the Fordow and Natanz NPPs.

Iran’s statement on the new measures also mentioned that IR-1 centrifuges at the Fordow plant were replaced by IR-6 advanced centrifuges that would speed up enrichment 10-fold, and are approved under a law previously passed by the Iranian Parliament back in 2020 in response to the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed by the US on the country.

