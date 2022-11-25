Third Palestinian intifada is coming: Israeli media

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

24 Nov 2022

Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli media says the Palestinian public is growing more outraged with the occupation’s practices, which indicates that a third intifada is looming on the horizon for “Tel Aviv”.

Israeli media talks about a Third Palestinian Intifada

There are clear signs pointing to the outbreak of a third Palestinian Intifada, former chief of the Israeli occupation forces’ military intelligence directorate Major General Tamir Hayman said on Thursday in light of the latest round of escalation from the people of occupied Palestine.

There are “clear signs that cannot be ignored indicating that there is an increased probability that a third Palestinian Intifada with unprecedented characteristics will occur,” Hayman stressed.

“The Palestinian arena is becoming more fomented than the majority of the public imagines,” the Israeli military official said, stressing that the occupation must “deal with the terrorist operations that took place in Al-Quds, such as kidnapping the body of Tiran Fero, as a sign that there will be an [Intifada] eventually.”

Palestinian freedom fighters managed on Wednesday dawn to seize the body of an illegal Israeli settler after he was killed in a traffic accident near the American University in the city of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.

The Occupation Army Radio reported that Resistance fighters managed to snatch the body of “Israeli” Tiran Fero (18 years old), who was killed in a car accident, adding that he arrived at the Jenin hospital by mistake.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the Resistance fighters captured the body after they stopped an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent that was on its way to deliver it to the occupation, while the Resistance refuses to hand it over.

On the same day, Israeli media reported that there was an explosion at a bus station in Al-Quds, which injured around a dozen people.

Israeli media reported that Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir went to the explosion site in Al-Quds.

Israeli media also reported that there is a fear of other explosives in other areas of occupied Al-Quds.

The explosion came after a long period of increased oppression of the Palestinian people at the hand of the Israeli occupation, which has been on a usual yet increased rampage, which has seen “Tel Aviv’s” forces brutally murdering Palestinians left and right.

A Palestinian child, 16-year-old Ahmad Amjad Shehadeh, was martyred yesterday morning after he succumbed to his wounds from a bullet the IOF fired straight to his heart when they entered the city of Nablus.

Palestinian media also confirmed the injury of six other Palestinian men with live bullets and tens of others by suffocation as a result of the IOF storming Nablus.

Back on November 9, Mahdi Hashash, 17, succumbed to serious wounds he sustained in his stomach after being shot by Israeli occupation forces, as per the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The IOF, accompanied by Israeli settlers, both in large numbers, stormed Al-Quds and Amman Streets in the vicinity of Qaber Youssef (Joseph’s Tomb), east of Nablus. The IOF shot live ammunition at the Palestinians and heavily deployed tear gas and stun grenades.

