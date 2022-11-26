Israeli media: Al-Quds bus station operation haunting ‘Israel’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

25 Nov 2022

Source: Israeli media

By Al Mayadeen English

Following the two bus station explosions in occupied Al-Quds, the IOF receives dozens of calls from settlers concerned about the presence of suspicious objects.

Heavy deployment of the IOF following the two bus station explosions in occupied Al-Quds

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth pointed out on Friday that since the multiple operations that were carried out in Al-Quds on Wednesday morning, the number of reports about the presence of suspicious objects in the occupied city has doubled.

Israeli media reported on Wednesday that two explosions that targeted a bus station in occupied Al-Quds, resulting in the death of one Israeli settler and more than 30 wounded.

The Israeli newspaper said that since Thursday morning, the occupation police had received dozens of calls from Israeli settlers concerned about the presence of suspicious objects and multiple reports of alleged suspects seen all over occupied Al-Quds.

Israeli commentators considered that the operations signified the beginning of a severe escalation that is different from what was taking place in recent years, which brought the memories of Al-Aqsa Intifada back.

Similarly, Major General Tamir Hayman, former chief of the Israeli occupation forces’ military intelligence directorate, said on Thursday there are clear signs pointing to the outbreak of a third Palestinian Intifada, in light of the latest round of escalation from the people of occupied Palestine.

There are “clear signs that cannot be ignored indicating that there is an increased probability that a third Palestinian Intifada with unprecedented characteristics will occur,” Hayman stressed.

“The Palestinian arena is becoming more fomented than the majority of the public imagines,” the Israeli military official said, stressing that the occupation must “deal with the terrorist operations that took place in Al-Quds, such as kidnapping the body of Tiran Fero, as a sign that there will be an [Intifada] eventually.”

In a related context, Israeli media reported on Thursday that Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested a 20-year-old resident of the city of Rahat for allegedly carrying out a ramming attack in Bir Al-Sabe’, which moderately injured an 18-year-old IOF soldier.

Israeli media claimed the Palestinian youth drove his car on the sidewalk and rammed the soldier, leaving him with bruises and wounded limbs.

