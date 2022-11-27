Assad: Iran Effective Supporter, Hezbollah Strategic Ally of Syria

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

November 26, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran is an effective supporter of Syria, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah is a strategic ally for Damascus, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in a meeting with Syrian reporters and researchers.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has effectively supported Syria and continues to support the country economically and militarily, Assad said when talking about allies of Syria.

He added that Syria has supported Hezbollah and will continue to support it as Hezbollah is the country’s strategic ally.

Additionally, the Syrian president expressed concern about the recent developments in Lebanon, saying that Lebanon is the main supporter of Syria, terming its stability as a crucial matter.

Assad also pointed to the resumption of relations with Turkey and the recent meeting held between the Syrian and Turkish officials, saying that Turkey has expressed its readiness to meet the demands of Damascus. Syria expects practical steps from Turkey.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Assad spoke about Syrian-US relations, noting that there is no contact with the Americans.

He also referred to the withdrawal of the US forces from Syria as the Syrian people’s main demand.

Meanwhile, the Syrian president said that Russia assisted his country very much but the situation is different after Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and the economic and military pressures imposed on it.

In response to a question about restoring relations with the Hamas movement, he said Hamas apologized publicly which can be considered as an implicit apology from all the people of Syria.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Bashar Al-Assad, Hezbollah, Iran, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Turkey, USA | Tagged: Global war on Syria, Hamas, Ukraine crisis, US Withdrawal from Syria? |