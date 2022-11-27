Finis Sinarum: Why I think China Cannot Win This

Posted on by fada1

November 26, 2022

America Has Infiltrated China

By Thorsten J. Pattberg

In this naturally calm and composed piece of art, I will expose the global blueprint for the defeat of China and how the Americans have already subverted Chinese top universities. This many-eyewitnesses report could knock you off your guard and make you question your—now utterly pointless—Masters in China degree, so maybe you want to find a quiet place for the next 45 minutes or so of unremitting verity and veritas.

S. Since I am also creaking out critical gov-intern about the US subversion of China, this could always be my last piece, so thank you for indulging me. [Special forces raided my German place but I wasn’t there, blah!] BUY THIS BOOK!

So, this story begins in Beijing in the autumn of 2004. I was attending a dorm meeting of just eight international students in Shaoyuan, the on-campus Foreigners Building at Peking University (PKU). The host was Sergei, a 20-years healthy, strong, and charismatic Russian. Sergei means protector or guardian, and a protector of others he was.

IMAGE 1 Sergei the Russian and Shaoyuan of Peking University

Sergei announced to his guests that he was about to self-sabotage his compulsory Chinese language year or Dui Wai Hanyu—literally: Chinese for Outsiders—which meant he would henceforth NOT be eligible to enter Peking University and study International Relations.

Tens of thousands of foreign students like Sergei are expected to pass the HSK Chinese Proficiency Test at Level 6—the highest level and comparable to near-native speaker fluency—to advance to a real Chinese undergraduate degree. Peking University limits full-time preparatory language work to 2 years, in rare cases 3 years. Sergei had done one full year and passed HSK Level 4. The school extended a year on his behalf, normal procedure, but Sergei was determined to quit language school and drop out of university. He thought the compulsory language school part wasn’t academic at all, but some form of bureaucratic torture and chicanery.

It certainly was infantilizing. Grownups were put back in school classes like they were 12-year-olds. The textbooks were childish. You could just buy them in bookshops everywhere. And imbalanced. Japanese and Koreans already know Hanzi (Chinese characters), the Europeans and South Asians don‘t. Some Africans registered for visa purposes, then disappeared into the Wu Daokou underworld. There were mothers, business people, and illiterate overseas Chinese mixed in with South Asian teenagers. The teachers came from the crowds. Certainly not Peking University liao—material. If this was Higher Education in China, Sergei called it a waste of time and a scam—zaijian, goodbye!

Part I. Know Thy Place [And Your Port Of Entry]

Sergei came from a well-to-do family of Moscow state officials. His father had two other sons, one of who had also studied in China and became a scientist at Moscow State University. Sergei was the only son of his father’s second wife. We knew because his mother visited him this summer in Shaoyuan. She was astonishingly young and beautiful. She came to check on his progression, and, immediately, she found herself appalled by the sanitary situation in the student dorm. The toilets were just holes in the ground and no doors.

IMAGE 2 Squat Toilets vs Trench Toilets

Sergei was extremely well-educated, handsome, and funny. He made friends easily because everyone could see he had great charisma and leadership potential. He spoke English like Sergey Lavrov and German like Vladimir Putin. Sergei knew the canon of European literature, could talk about any topic except fashion, and seemed mature beyond his age. So, he travelled around China with his mother during the summer break, flew back to Russia, returned in time, and had made up his mind about his future career path. And that evening at his farewell party in autumn, surrounded by other foreign students, he said this to me which I could not forget. He said: “I quit, who gives a shit about Russians here. You are German, so maybe you Germans have it better. If I was American, I would be famous in China!”

Sergei. That was not his real name. I have to disguise the identities of my heroes to protect them. I met him again, six years later. He was visiting the PKU lake site, a popular day trip for tourists, pushing a baby boy in a stroller with his newlywed beautiful Caucasian wife in tow. He seemed happy. To my surprise, he had not left China or Beijing, except for family visits and on holidays of course. Instead, he moved to the other part of town and became a self-employed entrepreneur. A trader—not the international scholar he had once aspired to be. “Well, I am an international businessman now!” We exchanged a few lines about student dorms. The toilets with no toilet paper. The showers with No-pissing signs. He matured faster than anyone I knew, I thought. Now he was a family man, too. His wife, like his mother… gorgeous! “Don’t get too jealous,” he smirked. “They are hard work!” Sergei had dropped out of academia, or better: He had pulled out his head just before they could pull him in. We had nothing more in common.

Sergei proved his case. He had been realistic enough to see that Shaoyuan was an elaborate educational racket. The two years compulsory language program for future undergraduate hopefuls was indeed beyond chicanery. It was an insult. Personally, I crashed into Shaoyuan twice but did not live there. I lived in rented apartments off-campus. My Chinese degree was real.

Scholarship is serious. It leads to a cold mountain top and solitary life. You don’t work. You study. You go where no one has gone before with your brains. You know you were made for this since childhood. It is a calling.

Had they put me into a funny class with teenage Eastern Europeans, Koreans, and Japanese, and taught me school-Chinese by some job-center dudes, I would have despaired too. A university is the highest place of learning, never a school! School time is over, and you can do whatever you want in a university.

But those Shaoyuan foreigners don’t seem to know this. And how could they? This was the second intelligence test of Peking University… and they failed it! [The first intelligence test was of course that there was no application process in Russian, Korean, Italian, or Swahili language. If you had to apply in the American language in China, maybe your life is heading toward… a burger degree?]

Sergei was correct: Had he been an American, or shall we say a certain type of American, he would have been treated very differently. I am telling you now a hidden truth, a truth so brutal, unfair and seemingly evil, that you might want to pause reading now, switch the website, read Chekov’s Ward No 6, perhaps, or The Menticide Manual,… but do not read further. Especially not if you have carelessly sent your own teenage kids off to college in a foreign land.

Sergei was sent to China, a foreign country, by his calculating father, a government official, to fetch the name of Peking University; real or just imagined prestige, who cares: This was very clever.

However, it was also desperate. And for desperate people, there is a special hell reserved in a university.

If you are a Russian, or a Chinese, or a lesser European, or—Heaven forbids—some lower tier human from the Congo or Venezuela or Iraq, you are terrestrially speaking a mind slave. You probably don’t even know what you want to study until you are told and placed.

Only a solid connection to the ruling elites in the United States of America can save you from mandatory global exam plantation. If you are not connected to extremely influential Americans, or at least the European upper crust, all the higher tiers in the Human Hierarchy are going to bully you, abuse you, and torture you. They’ll tell you what to study, how long, where and how. That, my friends, is plantation work. You are not even close to any mountain!

The rulers of this planet invented all kinds of silly exams, prep courses, waiting periods, ridiculous programs, and stupefying requirements for the hoi-polloi [the too-many]. Why are Third World parents sending their teenagers abroad to foreign language plantations? Especially their daughters! The Chinese shepherds figure out in two minutes if you are a fellow shepherd person or a sheeple. And if Peking University really was your dream school, why start learning Mandarin after the event?

During the four summers that I hadn’t seen Sergei, Shaoyuan had wasted a combined 3,600 years of human life. If Sergei had been the son of a US Democrat with an American BA in Table-tennis, he would have been accommodated like a respectable human being, and Peking University 2022 would have placed him in a 1-year fast track Yenching Academy English program Master of Public Administration, next station Oxford or Brussels or the United Nations in New York. And to top it off… and this is a fact: No man who knows himself would lower himself and study years of Chinese like this. It is just a language, Heaven! You learn it on the loo! On the side! While doing astrophysics or running a business school!

The Americans would have put an “American Sergei” on CNN Cable News Network, mentioned him in the New York Times and the New Yorker, and, BAMM!… he would have become a global public intellectual, cited and referred to by millions.

Or maybe, just maybe, you are “the leading families” in some irrelevant, insignificant country, and you are desperately hoping for affirmative action or the figurative 10% Western attention span quota. There was a Thai princess at Shaoyuan once. Thailand in Asia has a population of 69 million. In comparison, England in the West has barely 53 million people. But the world is not equal, and nobody at the top of the Human Hierarchy gives a bottom burp about Thai nobility. Can we even begin to imagine man-made climate change and the sixth intellectual revolution in the US-UK planetary race if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had attended a trench toilet at Peking University?

Of course, PKU administration immediately handed Princess Sirindhorn a Peking University Honorary Doctorate Degree [means she didn‘t have to enroll in a 5 years program like the rest of you sheeple!] and even gave her her own PKU Sirindhorn Research Center. So if Peking University can arrange all this for such irrelevant third-tier Asian-nation leaders, imagine what it can do and will arrange for the truly planetary, globalist Western master-blaster class…

Part II. The Arrival of The Meta People

I stated in another piece that Americans do not mingle with Europeans in Asia. We are not friends and not partners, not even close. We live in a masters-emissaries arrangement. The intellectual Europeans who serve the American Empire are called Transatlantiker or Trans-Atlanticists. That is an ugly word monster, so they refer to themselves as just “Westerners.” Those pro-American EU opportunists unfortunately get all the Empire’s goodies, promotions, and praise.

The minority Europeans who want to eject America from Europe are dangerous terrorists. That’s a huge problem for the entire world. See, Asians can always convert to the West. They are always given the benefit of doubt. But not so Europeans. They can only betray the Western cause and go criminally insane. Therefore, the traitors in the West are always kicked down to the bottomless pit of the global hierarchy, far below the Orientals, the fish, and the infectious diseases.

That is why the transatlantic Europeans in China insist on being equally idolized like Americans, and unitedly canonized with them as xifangren— “the people of the West.” Under no circumstance do the Polish, the Austrians, the Czech, the Finnish, the East Germans, and so on want to be separate from America as mere ouzhouren—”Europeans,” or, God help us, as dong’ouren—“the people of Eastern Europe.” Can you imagine how average the Chinese would treat them? By disguising their true identity, all those bogus Westerners hope they will be venerated just like Americans are, and treated way better and above the Asians and Orientals. And they are damn right they will, as “the united West” signal-religiously inspires fear and awe throughout the world.

***

The Western control over China is blatantly obvious. And because it is so blatant and obvious, you would be considered a baichi—an idiot—to speak about it. A baichi is a person who is oblivious to social conventions. Which makes him a tragic hero, to some. But more generally speaking, an idiot does more damage than good to a harmonious society. If the baichi does not die from immediate consequences, he transforms into a huairen or bad person. In the West we would call him a villain. All the idiot heroes who point out the obvious situation that Chinese education is already westernized will be considered terrorists as well.

Example. One baichi German guy at Beijing Foreign Language University pointed out that the 50,000 holders of the Chinese Government Scholarships (CSC) are NOT looked after by the Chinese side, and that the applications were pre-sorted and forwarded by Western governments. Two months later, the guy died in an accident.

Most nationals do not realize this, but the West controls education globally. Not just all the standards. Not just the Anglo-Satan BA, MA, MBA, PhD degrees, publications, and university structures, but also international exchange, scholarship, and permissions. Chinese degrees, Benke, Shuoshi, Boshi, etc., on the other hand, are invalid.

An Englishman who carelessly studied in China on his own, with no UK governmental backing, is holding a worthless degree. UK universities, including Cambridge and Imperial College, prohibit their students from studying in mainland China unless they are part of their many state-supervised exchange programs. The entire West has huge barriers to its citizens learning in China unsupervised. This is also the reason why most British students miraculously end up in exchange years in pro-Western Hong Kong or Taiwan. British scholars are not free, and they are definitely not autarch. They are children of the Empire,… and suck their owners’ titinob.

***

Much of the progress in the humanities in the last 100 years still lies hidden. We see spacecraft and satellites and computers everywhere, which is the progress of engineering and the sciences, but we do not at first recognize the advancements of our cognizance.

To caricature it in the most simplistic way possible, humanity has fallen into two separate types of people, the selected meta and the rejected infra. I use these terminologies for better illustration as we go along. But think of them as a new breed of magicians or creators or enlightened beings. The meta (Greek for hidden) are the manipulators who switch everything and do what they want. The infra (Greek for subpar) is everyone else. The infra people lead banal lives and produce all the stuff for the advancement of meta. In the past, throughout human evolution, a tiny minority of elites had always been able to accumulate all the labor, resources, and technologies to cement their rule. But this time, around the turn of the third millennium, the first human beings who had experimented with it have literally spaced out into a new, Fifth Dimension—the Dimension of Differences only they can see naturally.

For everyone else in the Human Hierarchy, for the left behind humans, the infra people, the Fifth Dimension is still hidden, permanently so until they die. The old humans can be as intelligent or educated as they like, they cannot see the hidden world, only strange behaviors and unstoppable quakes to our lives. So that’s why I call it the hidden verse, here’s a sketch:

IMAGE 3 Meta and Infra

The meta elites can freely converse about their plans for us since they are the only ones who see the world of differences, distances, and all relations. They are not per se evil in the traditional, biblical sense. Rather, they need no morals and, as a matter of their trade, treat their subpar fellow beings very similar to how the old humans treated their pet dogs, mended their forests, or bred their farm animals.

I met my first one in Münster, Germany, while working in the German judiciary. He led me to two others. So, it was altogether three meta persons who I watched for years. That was all of them I knew back then. That was 27 years ago. They said that there are more, many more, that they are everywhere, but that there are national and international chapters, and they prefer to gather where there are high concentrations of their source of power: portals to the Fifth Dimension.

They seemed strangely languid and alien to me, so I called them “Meister der Rede“ —literally: the Masters of Speech. They completely messed up their environment and controlled everybody with their fancy words and superior minds. So at least it seemed to me. These three specimens alone affect the entire judiciary of North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany. And their world, the world only they could see, I called a Law, “die Lehre vom Unterschied“—literally: the Law of Difference. I was just so overwhelmed by their secret that I wanted to throw my life away and kill myself.

But I couldn’t do it. I just had to find those portals. I showed myself. The meta have unlimited access to all the world’s top universities, so they sent me to Oxford University. That is now 21 years ago. Since then, I have been tracing them down, one portal after the other, all over the world. First Oxford. Next was Paris. I followed a Chinese meta called Ji Xianlin to Beijing in China. He knew. They know. They kept him in a psychiatric ward, the meta at Peking University, and he passed away just before I got to meet him. Next was Boston. Shanghai. Teheran. Tokyo. There are several points of contact now in the world, and I have discovered their portal to the Fifth Dimension here at IAHS at Peking University, the Institute for Advanced Humanistic Studies.

***

Peking University is part of a global set of elected top universities, controlled by the great manipulators. It is NOT controlled by the Chinese government. PKU or “Beida” (for Beijing Daxue) is the mother lode of Chinese education because… who said so? Not the Chinese. Why would Shanghai people or Nanjing people or Xi’An people say, “Oh the best university is not here but 1000 miles away”? Beijing people don’t even speak their language [Beijing speaks Putonghua, a dialect]! It is insane, and humiliating to a billion people here, to say their bestest best are over there—so who is piling and pushing this monstrous global shite? It is of course the authors of the Global University Ranking racket in the West, Rothschild in the City of London, the Meta Covenant. Peking University and Tsinghua University were partly founded by missionaries. They are the heaviest infiltrated. There is a portal here. Western meta people come and go… as if this was their own house!

For the sake of argument, let us go along with their grand scheme. Idealized as the best school for the humanities in China, PKU should be able now to pick and choose the best talent from a population of 1.4 billion. That, however, amounts to statistical phantasmagoria. In real life, see, one either gets 100% accepted or 0% admission. If it were an evenly distributed statistical probability, nobody with a brain would ever plan for PKU or any other top university, because your chances to win a lottery go against 0. So, it can’t be a lottery, do you understand this?

Certain people just walk straight right in, 100% of the time. Others are rejected on the spot. The vast majority of the Chinese have absolutely no statistical chance to enter this place, ever, so a cruel game was concocted: exam farming. If the slaves underwent the most horrible path of self-mutilation and torture, they, too, could pass a nebulous, enigmatic National University Entrance Exam, then win a prize ticket for entering Peking University.

The results are horrific. Most of exam plantation’s churned-out “winners” look like freaks or abominations, with terrible eyesight, whimsical body frame, and severe mental illnesses like autism and depression. They sacrificed their childhood, never played with toys, were emotionally abused by their parents and teachers, and never experienced—I claim—happiness, love, and Self.

IMAGE 4 The Chinese Practice A LOT but who tells them to

Peking University indeed allotted quite a few places to these mutants with their tiny hands and oversized heads and absolutely no social skills. However, you will be shocked to know that for most Chinese leaders it is a walk in the park to get into Peking University. No torture camp is required. And we need to know why.

The owners and caretakers of the system do not sit their own tests. There are several other ways for them to get the positions they want. Democratic ways, even. For example, all presidents, directors, professors, researchers, and so on, are handpicked, selected, nominated by… guess by whom… their mentors and peers. Next, the entire spectrum of graduate education and research runs on nepotism, recommendation letters, and vague, flexible ideas about excellence. Excellence is deliberately kept vague, and the plantation owners change the definition at any time.

One year excellence could be enrolling more minorities, the other year it could be enrolling athletes. Money and guanxi—connections—are always excellent, see. During the last twenty years of globalism, excellence was enrolling the kids of parents who had overseas qualifications. That is also the reason why Chinese elites send their kids to Western universities where there are no entrance examinations. When they return to China, all entry barriers here have also disappeared—excellent! Western education means global. It also means: local rules do not apply.

This leaves us only with undergraduate education in China that requires the rites of mass examination, which is also mass deception. It is a silly demonstration of power, no more, but also no less. Think. You have the elites who have all the time and resources in China. They rule supreme. But the crowds got angry: Where is your legitimacy! The first Emperors set up a cruel annual slaughter-the-sheep wolf festival: The Imperial Exam System, today morphed into the Gaokao—”Important Test.”

IMAGE 5 Sheep or Sheeple No Difference Really

It is totally unnecessary. That is why in the West we don’t have it so cruel. Sure, America has SAT scores, Britain has A-Levels, Germany has the Abitur, France has the Baccalaureate, and so on. But these are just rituals of graduation for the elite class. The West has practiced social class segregation since the beginning of time. The lower half of the population doesn’t even know universities exist. They can’t see them. For the elites, however, if they have set their minds on a top university, they just go. There is no competition. And if junior doesn’t get the ubiquitous first grades he allegedly needed, no problem. In Germany, we have exactly 52 other ways to get into a university. It is just common sense. Therefore, any standardized College Entrance Exams in the West or China is superfluous.

China for some reason was historically a very autocratic and collective place. EVERYONE, even the average and low-intelligence sheeple populations, were herded to take part in mass exercises. Think. This will elevate the High Mandarins even higher. If everyone says, Oh that one at Peking U was selected from millions and millions of test-takers, he will eventually come to believe it himself. It is therefore in the interest of the Peking-U people, the Harvard-U people, the Oxford-U people, and all the U-people in the world, to have as many non-starter people as possible taking part in exam plantation rackets and, by design, collectively fail by the hundreds of millions. Because the higher the rejection rate, the bigger the egos of the [unelected] few.

Our so-called Western China Experts bought into the examination legend—hook, line and sinker. They, too, act as if they were the winners of a planetary fair competition with all the Chinese, so they stroke their Western egos. In reality, there never was such a competition for them.

They know they didn’t win any competition; they know their own students didn’t take part in such elaborated nonsense, but maybe—so the delusion—the Chinese peasants, millions upon millions, really had to be herded through the ultimate Bloodsport Kumite or something, who knows. In reality, (almost) nobody here at PKU took it. Of my hundreds of Chinese classmates during undergraduate education at Fudan University in Shanghai and Peking University in Beijing, none took the annual University Entrance Examination, or rather: Most participated but did not get the highest marks. Instead, they received school recommendation letters… schools, of course, where their parents—mayors, doctors, foremen, party officials—bore considerable influence.

Only the science majors are hard to cheat, but that is everywhere in the world the same, isn’t it? So, scientists do not rule a society. Society is ruled by humanists—politicians, lawyers, bankers, culture makers, artists, businessmen, writers, and historians. And to top it off, the ruling caste in China are intermarried and have their elite preparation schools anyway, so they don’t cross paths with the general population.

Next are the foreigners. If you are American, you just apply and walk into PKU. You have read this correctly. You just walk and bypass the 1.4 billion Chinese, pay maybe a symbolic $4000 study fee, and, voila, you are now a Peking University affiliate. This is what I mean by meta knowledge, or the hidden world.

Has Albert Einstein taken an English exam to get into Princeton University? No! Did the daughter of Xi Jinping pass an entrance exam to get into Harvard University? No! Are there even any entrance examinations at American Universities? Only for unwanted people, yes. Not for the ruling class though. Did Bill Gates need a degree for any of the things he did: Run a trillion dollars metaverse, run a trillion dollars real estate empire, run global pharmacy? Did Elon Musk pass a HSK Chinese exam to do anything he wants in China? No! “Oh, these are exceptions to the rule!” No, they are not, and You, sir, are a complete moron!

They think I am a Martian. It is hopeless. Listen, I had a friend in Aberdeen in Scotland from the oil business whose entire family went to Oxford University. His brother went, too. The professor told my friend he can’t take him on this year, because there’s a new India quota. So he was relined to Edinburgh University and told to later come back to Oxford as a postgraduate, no big deal. If you know what you want, and if there are no major catastrophes that could prevent you, then you simply go to Oxford University. Oh no, the Chinese say to me, you have to pass the Cambridge First Certificate English preparation class or the British Council IELTS mandatory language requirements. “Nonsense,” I cried. “An English person just walks in. A EU person just walks in. An American person just walks in.”

But the homework! Oh my god, the Asians have to do an insane amount of homework! I never did any homework in German school in my entire life. But the grades and marks! What about it? There is an American guy in International Relations at Peking University who doesn’t know a sentence in Chinese and doesn’t need to, because his father is a diplomat. I know plenty of visiting professors here at Peking University who do not speak Chinese fluently. The British held Hong Kong for 100 years and still, nobody bothered to speak Cantonese.

About 660,000 candidates take the HSK Chinese language exam each year, according to the Chinese government. A friend of mine from the States, an American-Chinese, does not give a sweat. He has hidden knowledge. He bypassed the entire system by simply calling up a Harvard Professor, donated $50k for a good cause, and became a Doctoral Candidate at Peking University, then went to Harvard also. What, you didn’t know this? There is a straight tunnel beneath those universities. Like the tunnels beneath Disneyland. I went to Harvard, too.

***

Comes along the University of Tübingen, the China Center, a second-class Normal University in Germany. Its students are of no significance and absolutely not selected at all. China Studies is something everybody can study in Germany, and it’s better than unemployment or the welfare check. Peking University is world-class and would never collaborate with Tübingen University, right? Wrong! First, Tübingen has clean and seated toilets. Second, a multi-million euro German industrialist sold his billion euro companies to China under the condition that Peking University accepts his million euro donations so that some German kids can study here.

IMAGE 6 What is Tübingen or How Do We All Get Into PKU

So now we have these off-the-mill German students hanging around in the EU Center at Peking University which really is the Tübingen deal. They are morons, and none of them will ever become a top scholar in the world. They attend special classes, away from real PKU students, as in: They are attending classes for special students. Retards, in other words. They get retard classes. Can you imagine this? But it is true.

The director is a meta guy, alright. Very bright, just not American but German. Anyway, he tries to find maybe one or two outstanding German characters who will see through this bullshit, break loose, and find their own ways. He did not discover a single German meta in ten years. In fact, his students are so retarded, he probably wasted his teacher life but we shall see.

There are also funny moments to take away from this, of course. The Europeans want to mimic the Americans, fair enough. They tell their piss-poor [I work for free!] graduates that, in order to hang around and work some more unpaid years at a top university, they must publish two papers and their doctoral dissertation in some prestigious American journals. If those morons had put any attention to their director and trusted supervisor, they would have noticed that he did not fulfill his own requirements—at all! Directors are made by knowing the right people, and this is how meta persons operate in this world. Then they turn around to the infra and tell them: There is the requirement circus around the corner, go queue!

It is hopeless. People don’t see it. The current German Minister of Education is Anja Maria-Antonia Karliczek. She earned an online degree from a correspondence course from the Online University of Hagen. That‘s it. She became the MINISTER FOR ALL EDUCATION IN GERMANY, and you, Great Scholars of Moo, have been lied to all your farm lives!

You won‘t believe this next one, but it is real,… it is, it is… it really is. So those Tübingen University students are not at all qualified to study at Peking University, alright? Well, now they are here. What do they do? They are doing activism, of course! Below is a recruitment advertisement for China Studies from Tübingen University. Hold your chest, this is the stuff of ridicule. The Department for China Studies is looking for… wait for it… females, morons, and the mentally ill!

IMAGE 7 Tubingen U hires females morons and the mentally ill for Taiwan Studies

It is real. Who wrote this abomination? They are preying on mentally disabled people! It gets better. If you read the area description, it is a job for “Taiwan Studies.” Wait, what? Tübingen U separates Taiwan from China? That means that Peking U is in a partnership with Tübingen U that actively hires Taiwan activists and promotes secession from Beijing. At this stage of cancer, could we please all agree that we can’t blame the Germans. The German metastasis just grows and grows… but it is the Chinese deans and dons who are the corrupt push-overs.

***

Most meta, certainly the most powerful ones, operate out of the UK and America—not Europe. Europe has bled too many of them, I think. That’s why today Europe is losing its grip on the hidden dimension. For example, since the “normal” professors in Europe are state employees—much like teachers, nurses, and mailmen—they have internalized all those infra rules and regulations intended for the slave classes.

For example, European professors seem to believe in salaried work and state pensions. It means they expect a fixed salary and retirement at age 65. What, are you coal miners and bus drivers? A human being, if he or she has meta knowledge, has no fixed salary and no retirement age. Who washed your brains?

Elite universities are life-extension facilities for the meta. I bumped into professor Hans Küng, the alternative pope, age 82, at Peking U. And with Noam Chomsky, age 82, at MIT. Most directors I met in China were in their 70s and 80s. They were sages. Henry Kissinger got another honorary professorship from PKU, age 90. He visited us again, age 95. My active director, Tu Weiming, was age 80. When all his buddies came together, they were older than Time. Ji Xianlin, the Sage of Beida, refused to rest until age 98. The great practitioners of Dao enhance their lives to 150 years.

We have thousands of European professors forced into arbitrary retirement in France and Germany who are desperate to apply for meta posts… in America or Asia. “I can work Saturdays and Sundays in China, and phone my business partners after 6 p.m.—it’s awesome!” a Swedish philanthropist, age 81, told me. “Oh, and they respect Old Age.” Europe could become the most depraved place within a century.

One Chinese teacher took me aside: “We have a saying in China: Bao ren bu zhi eren ji.” I knew that one, it literally says “The satiated don’t know the starvers’ agony.” It is never used on food. Satiated in our language is derived from Latin satia and means “enough.” “The have-enoughs look down on the having-nothing-at-alls” would be a living transliteration, I suppose. The Chinese are starved-out people, exhausted. They do not know how the hidden world works. They think they can beat the West by working twice as hard for half the wage. They repeat what their ancestors did for the last 3,000 years, even if that what total shite, got their last Dynasty collapsed, got their people enslaved by Western powers [and the Japanese, harrumph], and got their space-galactical Summer Palace burned down to the naked stone.

“But what can we do,” said one Chinese Law student. Well, it helps to disgrace your ancestors. Maybe drop the name your parents gave you and pick a neat Western one? Justin Yifu Lin? Vincent Tao? Or how about adding the suffix “-berg,” as in Zuckerberg, Goldberg, Spielberg, or Pattberg?

Warped in Mark Zuckerberg to Tsinghua University, in 2015. Tsinghua is just across the street, cross-opposite PKU. The meta CEO lectured the hungry Chinese about global success. But Mr. Zuckerberg embodied everything the Chinese students are not: He is a Berg, he attended Harvard, he dropped out, and he is American. His audiences didn’t read the situation. If they had been successful, they wouldn’t be here. And so Mr. Zuckerberg mocked them even more, with talks about meta and the metaverse. Mr. Zuckerberg laid out his and his companies’ plans for world domination, and nobody in the grand auditorium here in Tsinghua seemed to notice. [Six years later, in 2021, he officially changed the Facebook empire into Meta Group.] The audiences were ecstatic. Mr. Zuckerberg could have plainly said: “Listen, we Americans control Higher Education in China. In fact, we own Peking U with our Stanford and Harvard portals, own Tsinghua U with Schwarzman, the banks and big tech; we are building a New Humanity, but all is hidden plainly in sight under your noses, so I am telling you everything is hidden, and you think us Bergs are some magicians.”

Part III. Famebation and Chinahilation

More meta techniques. One Austrian guy from Tsinghua never studied there. Instead, he flashed his brand-new business cards with the Tsinghua U logo on them. Not fiddling about the legal edges, he set up a [fake] Tsinghua U affiliated Consulting Group, an International English school, and a Tsinghua U Technology Review. One American guy claimed he was the International Director for Baidu, the Chinese search engine.

One lady, American also, of course Harvard, used the Tsinghua brand to become the top China feminism scholar. If you are a Chinese person and you do something similar with Western names, they will delete you. But for Western people, it is a quick and easy conquest. Soon four, five, six Western papers will mention you. If the Chinese complain, hundreds of Western papers will side with the Westerners, so that in the end the Chinese names, brands, and trademarks are now Western properties, controlled by Western persons.

Strike together, not divided. There is no way the Chinese can defend this. It is a global gang-up and loot and appropriation of everything Chinese. One Italian meta guy came out of nowhere and to Peking University. He was exceptionally wealthy, ruthless, and lying like a politician. He quickly joined the meta list and they said to him “Write a book on Chairman Mao.” That book, and not the 100,000 other texts written by infra Chinese nobodies, will be made THE book on Chairman Mao. There was a sarcastic frenzy among Western China Experts. In case you don’t know this, the first Western imperialists who messed up China in the 17th century were Italian Jesuits. It was an Italian priest, Matteo Ricci, dispatched by Rome, who became the real Pope of China, the God of Chinese Science, the Founder of the Catholic Church in China, the First Translator, the First Cartographer. If you study China Studies, you will be studying Italian Ricci as the closest thing to the Founding of China. Chinese Religion basically is Matteo Ricci, and not just him, but all those Roman Jesuits. They had their part in founding Peking University, too. Sending in a new Italian meta mafioso, 400 years later, is just so brutal and genius. It is a great metaphor for the Western powers cutting up China and dividing the meat plate.

American imperialists are by far the most reckless. They don’t see the harm they inflict and they cannot be repelled. Within 6 years I stayed in Beijing (2006-2012), the Americans fabricated global experts on Chinese politics, Chinese food, Chinese family planning, and Chinese spacecraft. In my book The Xin-Civilization, I explained how a single detachment from the Harvard battalion here in Beijing—composed of journalists, scholars, and informants—was working systematically on attaching American Harvardians to Chinese intellectual property. The Americans are making sure that everything of importance that ever happens at Peking University will end up being attributed and referenced to some Harvard person.

IMAGE 8 Harvard People Attach Themselves To China Stories In The New York Times

While everything of relevancy and immediacy is picked up by US command and control centers (CC&Cs) in North America and Western Europe, the scribblers of the Empire of Lies [and Sanctions] are pumping toxic hate and nefarious falsehoods about China into the global media. About this, I have also written a protocol, Press Soldiers – How Western Journalists Subvert and Destabilize China. [GET YOUR COPY!]

The press soldiers boost the [bogus] China experts who in reality are agents of the West. Here’s on outline:

IMAGE 9 Press Soldiers Fabricate The Leaders For China

Next the press soldiers promote Chinese dissidents to real heroes, saints, and martyrs. Here’s an overview:

IMAGE 10 Press Soldiers Fabricate The Heroes For China

Let’s not give them even more attention. Instead, let’s use the worn-out image of Albert Einstein again—pars pro toto, one case stands for all cases: Everybody in the world knows this person for a reason. He looks the part of a mad scientist. He was chosen as the front-facing public persona to represent physics, even though physics back in 1905 was a 1,000,000-people-strong science.

The celebrity propaganda is so strong that Americans today believe scientist Albert Einstein to have invented time, time travel, the universe, and atom bombs, and that he is the No. 1 American Scientist of all time. Even though he was a German with a Swiss passport who wrote in a language no real American can read. He also belonged to a certain ethnic tribe, but this aside.

Now, since you probably cannot remember I’ll help you out: You actually know everything about Albert Einstein—except his papers! Because the papers, as I said, are in German, and physics is a 1,000,000-people-strong research team, and those researchers know the research anyway, regardless of Mr. Einstein. They could tell you physics was a vegetable sitting in a wheelchair, and you would believe that as well. In China, it is exactly the same. The Chinese learn, like the rest of the world, Albert Einstein the American scientist, Albert Einstein the global brand, and Albert Einstein the public intellectual. For what? Who put this celebrity pornography into our brains?

No Chinese, and none of us humans in general, has chosen this person to represent physics or time travel or the universe or America. It was all well-crafted but a certain syndicate, and we must all learn its ways. Now look at all global public figures and you will see the pattern. It is in plain sight, even if it is hidden: The West is the inventor of ALL historical figures in the world.

Part IV. The Digital Invasion of China

Around 2006, America launched the digital invasion of China. The Internet was always American. The World Wide Web… American. But not all websites. The global take-over was quick. Europe had fallen, online. There are no European Internet firms today. China still has them but was quickly outclassed. Beijing’s lawmakers fought back against the righteous US Empire’s tech firms, but that, as I hope we can all agree on now, amounts to human rights abuse.

IMAGE 11 Search results for Xi Jinping are all US or UK owned

At Stanford University, Yale, Durham, Princeton, the (British) University of Hong Kong, Berkeley, and hundreds of Western universities and their subsidiaries in China and everywhere in Asia (you didn’t know they run overseas operations?), groups had formed who transferred China knowledge to themselves. All Western universities built laborious websites with research topics, researchers, and biographies intended to draw Internet traffic away from China toward the West.

They called it meta coding. It means you manipulate the Internet in such a way that you become the expert on all the topics. The Internet search engines, encyclopedias, and social networks—all US global tech monopolies—would give preference to US scholars, US schools, and US sources of all knowledge available on the planet. So, nation states like China were pretty much over.

IMAGE 12 Search results for Confucius are all US or UK owned

At Peking University in 2004, we barely had a university website or Internet representation online. The Americans owned Peking University from the very first day of the Internet since all searches pointed away from China towards the United States.

You will see in the two screenshots above that, even now in 2022, all search results on the Internet for “Confucius” or the Chinese President “Xi Jinping” will send you to US-UK platforms. It is the same FOR EVERYTHING that ever existed or exists or will exist in China. China in the digital realm is completely taken hostage by a foreign force. That is a fact, and the Chinese didn’t see it coming. They thought the British would come again with opium and gunboats.

Western universities that were the beneficiaries of 400 years Western colonialism, now put up their China collections online. It was the final humiliation, I think. Before the Internet, the Chinese had to travel to the West to study China. Now, they just click away and land in the West.

You can confirm this yourself. Just use Google and search for “Chinese Classics.” The top ten results are Western authorities: Wikipedia, Routledge [the publisher], Goodreads, Chinese Text Project [Harvard], Amazon [the bookseller], a library in Toronto [how did this get in?], a cultural center in Sydney [probably Australia is up on Googling], Google Books [Google’ own ads, yeah!], Springer [the academic monopolist], and Princeton University. Your results will differ slightly, but please do try.

By 2012, almost every Western academic had been given a Wikipedia profile. US Wikipedia is the global Internet Encyclopedia, the first destination for research using the Internet. Suddenly, all China experts were listed in global encyclopedias, while the object of their studies, the Chinese scholars, were not. No Chinese professor had an internet persona, so they might as well have not existed at all.

The Harvard and Stanford teams at Beida worked weeks and months on profiling American-Chinese professors who had a proven US track record and US degrees, and ignored all the rest of the Chinese-Chinese talent. [Now you might say, if you know all this, why is PKU not inserting the missing Chinese professors into the global database themselves? That is impossible, but PKU and others tried, yes. Short story: Everybody who is not known in the West is immediately marked for deletion. China set up its own Internet Encyclopedia, Baike. Needless to say, having just a Chinese profile is an even greater reason for deletion in the West.]

IMAGE 13 Which Chinese Professors Do Get Mentioned and Which Do Not

Western tech firms and Western content creators elevated their own universities and research groups and favorite Western celebrities to total world domination, not just .edu landing pages, but Research databases, newssites, publishers, think tanks like the Asia Society or Foreign Policy. At the same time, they blew out the lights on unwelcome Chinese contemporaries, forever. Above is a snapshot of the Academic Committee of my former Research Institute at Peking University. These are all geniuses. This is 2022. Only the three professors who studied at Harvard got a global Internet profile from the Harvard wiki team. The other six professors, even though we sent two of them as Visiting Scholars to Harvard, were blocked or deleted as irrelevant. Their research and achievements in literature, history, and philology are then attributed to Western rivals with similar interests.

One American student googled a superb English translation of the Book of Tao by a Peking University professor canceled in the West. The American simply used it as if the words were his, set up a US Youtube channel, got boosted by US Google, and attracted tens of millions of views to Chinese Taoism. Tens of millions! [I laughed so hard. Peking University is kind of superfluous now. Kids can do it!]

Whoever said that “the test of merit was survival” had a point, but probably meant it in an organic, natural way. But nothing today is organic or natural, it is synthetic and fabricated. US tech command & control do suppress pro-China voices. [Good luck finding the opinions of Josef Gregory Mahoney or Larry Romanoff organically.] Those who side with China are not going to survive in history.

Google, Youtube, Facebook, Wikipedia… are now all blocked in China. The Americans withdrew from China in rage and with bloody revenge fantasies, I can tell you this much. “Withdrawal” is too strong a word anyway, because Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Yahoo, Wikipedia, and all monopolies are still here, or shall we say especially here, at Peking and Tsinghua University, and in Zhongguancun, the Silicon Valley of China. They just cannot operate in the open as they wished, not with fancy billboards and tv commercials and ad campaigns. What they still do in China, however, is data mining, surveillance, and subverting the Chinese internet.

In fact, all American cartels are operating in China. I recall 2011 when US Apple opened its Apple Showcase Room inside Peking University Library. Or when US Subway Fast Food Chain opened its Sandwich store close to the Democracy Triangle. All three locations were unreal and proved to be clever US marketing. Provoke controversy and brand awareness.

IMAGE 14 Inside Peking University Apple Showcase Room and American Subway Fastfood Chain

Between 2004 and 2020, there were more US cyber-attacks on Chinese data than there were US bio-attacks on Chinese food supply chains and livestock. It was never reported. Beijing warned the United Nations that America was up to no good in the Asia Pacific. By 2016, it was too late. Way too late. China outside America is wholly embargoed. It ceases to exist. Instead, on any topic, you will be redirected to some Chinese dissidents, Western journalists, and Western books. And the Internet is all more or less anti-Chinese.

When we wanted to meet a [fake] scholar at Stanford University, Francis Fukuyama, he demanded $20k fees. Our institute booked $50k flights and accommodation for the directors, and non-professors had to self-pay. It added nothing of substance to scholarship, if you still live in the four-dimensional world. But if you see the five-dimensional world, it means EVERYTHING.

What can be done against Western world supremacy? Nothing. The meta people are going to unleash five-dimensional war and destruction. Peking and Tsinghua University are subverted. China has no counter attack. It can’t even see it. It is finished. Finis Sinarum.

The author is a German Writer and Cultural Critic. BUY HIS BOOKS!

IMAGE 15 The Portal

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Empire, China, Europe, Germany, Russia, USA | Tagged: Albert Einstein, “Empire of Lies”, Wikipedia, Xi Jinping |