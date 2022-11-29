Japan And Other Social Evils: The Horrors Of Going To School In A High-IQ Society

Posted on by fada1

Thorsten J. Pattberg

Our colonial subjects in Japan have the highest average IQ anywhere in the world—105. Here is why they are dumb and invest in American proficiency tests…

Part 3. Akuma No Juku Or: The Devil‘s Cram Schools.

The greatest compliment that can be made to East Asians is their ‘Asian values’. Asian values are filial piety, collectivism, and love for learning. These values are shared by all tofu cultures, including the Chinese, the Koreans, and the Japanese.

Filial piety means that younger generations respect their ancestors, parents, teachers, the elderly, and all authority, blindly so. Collectivism means they put the group before personal interests. Love for learning is part of Confucian ethics and means you must study hard.

Japan is shown to have an unusually high average intelligence quotient or IQ—about 105. The average IQ of the English, Germans, and Scandinavians is 100. French, Spanish, and Italians score a bit lower than that, around 98. Slavs are even less intelligent on average, just 95, trailed by Turks, Arabs, and South Asians. Last came the various African tribes, scoring as low as 70.

Now, as we can imagine, the Chinese, Korean, and Japanese authorities are rather proud that—Buddha bless—for once they came ahead of Westerners in anything competitive and measurable.

Knowing that the East-Asians on average are getting better grades in school, Japanese schools make any effort that remains so. They have nearly perfected the art of rote learning, constant repetition, and overwork. It is part of their Confucian legacy to study harder than anyone in their families had ever studied before, and to pass any test or exam thrown at them with distinction. Then, they hope that international auditors visiting Japan will take test samples and compare Japanese students’ test scores with those of lesser students in all five continents.

Now, country comparisons for IQ scores are not country comparisons for academic aptitude. The former belongs to psychologists, the latter belongs to educators. Their two findings, however, do correlate. The East Asians who test, on average, the highest IQ in the world are also the East Asians who score the highest test scores in academic aptitude tests. Since international audits and students’ performances are measured and compared, and certainly, since the United Nations (UN) and its Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) collect the data publicly and for all educators in the world to see, Japan and the two other Confucian countries score almost superhuman results and are in a league of their own. And since nobody doubts that test scores must somehow relate to inert intelligence, not for each individual of course but certainly for the group of scale, it follows that the most intelligent students in the world are probably the Japanese, the Koreans, and the Chinese.

No surprise then, that scoring high in test-scoring competitions became a Japanese national sport. And with all extreme sports, there is cheating and deception. And if test-taking is an extreme sport of the mind, then we must anticipate genius levels of cheating and deception. And oh boy, I just, I can’t. Don’t even know where to start…

Asian Education Versus Education in the West.

Maybe we start with a comparison of Asian values with Western values in education.

Asian values are opposed to Western values. The reason for this lies in epigenetics. Humans adjust to relationships. Humanity will always separate into [at least] two opposing groups. This has to do with our cognitive duality, the right and the left side of the brain hemispheres, the dialectical world, the binary nature of the universe, and so on. Western values are freedom, individualism, and the obsession with truth.

To oversimplify the contrast between Asian values and Western values: Western parents believe that their children’s genetics, their social class, and their innate self determine the school they will attend.

Easterners on the other hand believe that hard work and self-cultivation and serving one’s family and group interests determine the school they will attend.

This is striking in Western and Asian literature. In Western literature, goodness and genius are inborn. In Asian literature, goodness and genius are the results of practice and long training. That’s why in European societies to this day we worship the system of hereditary aristocracy, while in East-Asian societies we have an imperial meritocracy. The term “Confucian” is used to trace back the origin of meritocracy to Imperial China. Confucius was born over 2500 years ago. During and after his time, all state bureaucrats in Chinese society had to pass the Imperial examinations. The examinations were class- and color-blind.

If these two groups, the East Asians and the Europeans, meet in a shared classroom, they inevitably clash. They were selected for very different qualities. The East Asians will test-outperform their European competitors every time. The Europeans will be loud and act entitled, and they will be hectoring their skin and blood privileges.

These educational differences are insurmountable, especially at the idiomatic “top of the pyramid.” That is why Western universities such as Cambridge in England and Harvard in the United States need racial quotas against East Asians. A system of merit, based on the intelligence and academic aptitude test scores of the applicant, would crush any Western university. So anti-East-Asian quotas are a necessity. To limit their numbers. Without discriminatory anti-East-Asian university entry quotas, East-Asians would be the only students studying at Western top universities, and you better believe it.

The other end of the spectrum is also hilarious to observe: Western students at Tokyo University in Japan or Tsinghua University in China, for example, are selected based on their Western hereditary values and parental clout, e. g. the sons and daughters of Western money-nobility. This is the only way. If Japanese or Chinese universities were to have foreigners blindly sit the Entry Examination, together with local Japanese or Chinese candidates I mean, the foreign guests would all fail the exams, without exemption. They cannot compete against East Asians in test-taking. It is impossible.

So foreign students are exempted from intelligence assessments, and any exam or entry test requirements are waived. Westerners cannot compete with Asian test-takers, but also don’t have to: They are entering the fast-pass track of education, the extra line of Western privilege. Most Western students can’t speak Japanese or Chinese fluently but graduate anyway with doctoral degrees or whatnot. Nobody gives, right? They get a Japanese degree based on their inherent Western privilege, not their merit, and that is part of the paradigm of Western values just so explained.

Western Imperialism and Its Consequences.

The Western powers invaded Asia in the 17th Century and started the Age of Imperialism, Colonialism, and Orientalism. Japan widely shut itself off from the world and only reopened its ports, forcefully and at American gunpoint, to foreigners again in 1853. The Emperor and his local warlords, the shoguns, started their huge project of Westernization: Old Chinese traditions and sciences out, New Western traditions and sciences in.

At the beginning of the 20th Century, Japan’s society was still mostly agricultural and poor, yet its militarism was formidable and successful in its war against Russia in 1904. Japan now considered itself an Imperial Power alongside the Western Imperial Powers; it decided to colonize Northern China, Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, and whatnot. All efforts ended in vain, however, when the United States of America finally came in and down on the Japanese archipelago with crushing [superior] technological might, burned down Tokyo, nuked two major port cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and killed maybe one million Japanese Defense forces. In 1947, America started its US occupation of Japan for real, with consequences for all aspects of Japanese society, especially for Japanese education.

Western education consisted mainly of the de-Japanizing of the school curriculum: Chinese memories out, Western memories in; Japanese history out, Western history in.

But what about the Confucian tradition of class blindness and meritocracy? America, by the midst of the 20th Century, was as hierarchical and class-conscious as it gets, with oligarchs and founding fathers and ancient European nobility sending their children to private universities such as Princeton and Yale. No elite American university has entrance exams.

The result of American influence on Japan was a hybrid form of education, very common in colonial master-slave settings we know of from the British and French Empires a century earlier. For the ordinary Japanese masses, Japanese state schools and state-run higher education remained business as usual: Asian values such as respecting teachers and hard work for good grades, usually in the form of a full day’s 9-17 o’clock compulsory attendance, followed by extra-curricular activities round the clock. This educational model would bring forth the best rote learners and scholars of high scholastic merit, while the working class students were pulled along by constantly being challenged to the limits of what was pedagogically possible. In other words, the state saw no need to separate the social classes at school age. Naturally, for their “work” for the state, the state would foot the educational bill. State education is free of charge in Japan.

For the elites in Japan, however, the Western educational system of hereditary nobility was implanted; not overtly so, but invisibly through the idiomatic subversion of the state. After the Great War, the Japanese government was weak. A pro-US Japanese puppet regime was installed. We don’t want to list all the changes that occurred in the Japanese educational landscape, but a few larger alterations need to be mentioned to clarify the fundamental shift: First, Japan got a completely new ’Fundamental Law of Education’ and ‘School Education Laws’. American degrees replaced Japanese Imperial examinations. The Anglican Church, the Catholic Church, all Churches really, and hundreds of religious Cults, could cut into Japan’s private education market and eat their piece of cake.

Japanese elites understandably collaborated with Americans and set up private schools for their liberated children, with American-style “capitalist” price tags that not even the upper middle class could comfortably afford. [They were forced to borrow loans from US-Japanese banks, but that is the salt for another story.]

A state is full of falsehoods. So it is recommended to judge state officials by their actions. The state officials in Japan do not attend state education. Take Abe Shinzo, the “longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history.” Mr. Abe is a descendant of a noble family line, so he went to Seikei. What is Seikei? In 1947, American occupiers, Japanese nobility, and the heirs of industrialists such as the Mitsubishi clan founded the private Seikei University, the private Seikei Elementary School, and the private Seikei Junior High School for the nobility. No entry examinations. They later arranged for Mr. Abe a year at a private university in California, USA. No entry examination either.

Another example, this time a woman: Princess Mako, daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, and granddaughter of the Japanese Emperor. You wouldn‘t see her attending Japanese state education, ever. She first enrolled at the Emperor‘s private Gakushuin school for the nobility. Next, she went to a private Christian University in Tokyo. After that, she was sent abroad, incognito, to Edinburgh University in the United Kingdom. Edinburgh U has no entrance examinations.

American schools and universities in Japan grew like mushrooms. Sending one’s children to Western-style private schools in Japan frees them of much stress and repetitive hard work, and liberates them of much of the mindless competition alongside millions of working-class Japanese drones, for the post-war Educational Reform had expanded compulsory education in Japan to all children aged six to sixteen. The initial dread of the local elites proved to be unfounded, however, because the millions of hopeful peasant children could study as hard as they wanted, or could achieve the most excellent grades possible; they would only ever become excellent peasants, and never join the elites.

Over 70 years forward now, the United States of America has occupied Japan and overseen its educational transformation. Japan turned into one of the most unequal, chimerical, and surreal education systems ever conceived by a sadistic part-local, part-foreign ownership class. In one paragraph, I would describe it as the mass farming of decent but autistic people engaged in senseless mass activities for maximal exhaustion, with an exploitative shogun ruling caste trying to emulate the Western heredity caste and ending Asian meritocracy.

The Japanese Hybrid-Education System.

In Japan, Korea, or China, no doubt those students who work the hardest and score the highest scores will have the opportunity to study at a top state school or university. [To simplify categories, we have summarized under ‘universities’: all institutions of Higher Learning, vocational colleges, and polytechnical schools.] In theory, of course. In practice, the rich and powerful, the elites in this country, employ lots of tricks and legal loopholes for their less talented, mediocre children to bypass the competition. The most American way to dodge mass education for the poor is by paying for a fast pass. Every society claims it has equal opportunities and free education for all, but they all lie in their customary ways of course. Each society has a fast pass system for the extremely rich and affluent, let alone the kings and queens, the landlords, and the financial aristocracy. It just doesn’t make sense for them to enroll their heirs in schools shared with servants.

In Western societies, the class system is inherited and the result of Western values; goodness and genius are within a person from birth. Each person has a natural right to education, according to one’s innate abilities. France has its superior lycées and grand écoles. Britain has its grammar schools (now falsely called “public” schools) like Eton or Fettes College, and a completely separate type of university for the ruling elites, Oxbridge. Germany has a three-tier education for the proles, the managerial class, and the upper class. America’s education system is essentially feudal, with a hereditary master class, a servant class, and a slave class. The Western class society by design guarantees different educational content for each of the classes. They do not attend the same school and they do not learn the same.

America is the most influential education system in the world because it is also the global education system. The USA is a global Empire. Therefore, it has to partly educate its overseas subjects too.

It offers Japanese elites the option to send their children to American schools in Japan, and pay the Imperial fee, or even to send children abroad to Americanized schools, not just in North America but also in Britain, Canada, or Australia. So, for most upper-class Japanese families, the highest ideal of Japanese education is completing it in the West.

The shoguns have private schools where they pay tens of thousands of dollars for service grades, or they send their kids abroad later to attend college. America takes good care of its Japanese subjects at the other end of the Pacific. If Japanese elites are associated with their American occupiers through American education, they are sure to get extra salary bonuses and top jobs upon their return.

But those global Japanese are few. The great masses, almost 15 million pupils and students, must demonstrate their hard work and merit in the monolithic Japanese state school system that, to the outside world, resembles a matrix of human factories for producing excellent grades and fabulous test scores all across the broader range of math, social studies, and science.

Or so it appears to tourists and outside observers. Very few Western Expat families send their children to the Japanese state school system, for fear of being exposed to intimidating, non-Western educational standards such as advanced mathematics, usually ahead one or two years of comparable European standards. Also, the Japanese language has two separate alphabets for Japanese words and foreign loanwords, as well as thousands of Chinese characters, the latter of which are extremely difficult to memorize and even more difficult to retain over the years for European children.

On average, Japanese state schools have bigger class sizes than European ones, with 40 children being not uncommon [while in Europe, the average class size is about 24 children]. This seems to be no problem in East Asia in general, where children are far less aggressive and disrespectful than they are in the West. In addition to the curriculum, there are various social activities, sports festivals, art festivals, gardening, and clubs. Primary schools are usually not grade-intensive, because more focus in the six years of primary education is on gaining social skills, working in the collective, healthy nutrition, and physical education. The children eat in school and overall spend a full working day or eight hours in safe state care. In comparison, German schools usually top 5 hours a day, American schools usually sell hamburgers and sugar drinks, and so on.

Although it hardly occurs to Japanese families who praise their children’s unique individual talents, say in planting a flower pot or winning in the white team at the annual sports festival, all the country’s schools are doing the same. It truly is collectivism. Or centralism, if we consider that the state’s leading education planners live in Tokyo.

Privileged Western Expats, be they government officials, cultural representatives, or business leaders, must be earning a fortune to be able to relocate their entire family to Japan; so if they do, they usually enjoy generous Expat packages that include bonuses and perks, luxurious living, business travel, and private schools for the kids. And because there is more supply than demand, those private schools for foreign Expats also accept Japanese locals with enough money to burn, because the American school or the British school or the French or German schools are offensively over-prized.

Still, what the Japanese pay for their children in these Western schools is the association with Western privilege. In Western schools for the privileged Expats, the Japanese children learn not Asian collectivism but Western individualism. They learn that they are inherently talented and naturally beautiful, and that hard work and good grades lead to bad things such as uncreativeness and blind obedience, which are hostile Asian values and need to be avoided.

But those foreign Expat children are few in numbers, even in the 30-million metropolis Tokyo. A slightly bigger number of foreigners in Japan are not well-to-do Expats but cock-hardened immigrants. Maybe they once started as Expats, expired their contracts, but decided to stay in the Far East anyway. They have settled in Japan with families, married a Japanese spouse, or were exchange students here and never returned to their homelands. It happens, and mostly to other Asians: Indians and Chinese, Filipinos and Koreans, Thais and Singaporeans, and Vietnamese. American immigrants are quite a few in Japan, because of the hundreds of thousands of US soldiers and contract workers, teachers, fugitives, and retired sexpats, all living here long-term. European immigrants are fewer than a couple of ten thousand.

In general, fellow East Asians have little problem adjusting to Japanese education. On the contrary, just as in America, in Japan, too, foreign immigrants are a treasured minority group that gets over-proportional opportunities from government and school authorities, is quickly assimilated through Japanese language training, and, as a general rule, shares the same pan-East-Asian Confucian set of values.

Things are different for Western immigrants. Since they don’t have the money for the ridiculously expensive Foreign Expats schools, they must enlist their children at compulsory Japanese state schools. The first thing they learn about free education in Japan is that it is not free. The “free” is just a slogan. Same in Continental Europe our Scandinavian countries, all run by socialist regimes: They still must charge little fees on education but rather call it free than cheap.

Student fees exist in Japan but are very low, about 10% of the average worker’s monthly salary. A private school would be 100% of the average worker‘s salary, so mostly unattainable for most Japanese families. Free State Schools at first sound like a too-good-to-be-true “welfare” package for Western parents. They heard and learned that Japanese students on average outperform Western students, according to the United Nations OECD annual global comparison study, so what could possibly be better than a “free” education in high-achieving Japan, right?

The foreign parents are not disappointed at first. Even in Elementary School (years 6 to 12) and Junior High School (years 13 to 15), there is hard work and dare-we-say “very un-European” moral discipline, and virtually no thug violence or drug dealing, no guns and knives, and next to no racial conflicts. The ‘Class of 1984’ American horror film is unthinkably playing out in Tokyo, ever. But remember that the underclass and the working class and the lower middle class are all in the same school, social climbing, climbing up, and climbing to become rich; and that the energy for staying at the near top can be exhausting in schools with thousands of intellectually starving pupils. The realization that this is a brick road, not the high road, often dawns on them a little too late.

A [Hidden] System Within The System.

In addition to the 40-hour school week, pupils in Middle School go to school for 5 hours every other Saturday, and they have 1-2 hours of homework each day, and additional homework for semester breaks. This, the UN and the OECD do not report.

With so much competition based on merit and hard work, how does the leisure class of Japan, the High Class and the Upper Middle Class, the doctors, politicians, managers, and notable families, distinguish themselves in a system that, on the surface of it, pretends to be a Confucian “class-blind” meritocracy?

The answer is shocking. The Japanese higher classes have built around the fake meritocracy compulsory school system a parallel system of elitist prep- and cram schools—the notorious Akuma No Juku, the Cram Schools of Hell.

Everything you read about the meritocracy of the Japanese state education school system was a mirage. A convenient lie. The shogakko or elementary schools; the chugakko or lower secondary schools; the kotogakko or upper secondary schools; and the daigaku or great universities are not equal.

Each level of education comes with inbuilt [or absent] levers of prestige. There are only a few top state schools and universities, a lot of average schools and universities, and quite a few abysmal schools and universities. Yes, the state must not discriminate against access to the top schools in the country based on heredity and class. But the teachers and parents do, they do and do! So they conspire to cheat the system that wants to be cheated and conspire to get their children ahead of those who believe in a meritocracy where in reality there is none.

There is no centralized or regulated School or University Entry Examination left in Japan. The state has completely withdrawn from regulating. Each private school, international school, college, or university makes up its own rules, creates its own Entry Examinations, and sets up a money-juku. Homeschooling is illegal in Japan, except with an accredited private juku.

How to pass any of those arbitrary private School and University Entrance Exams? Well, this is not taught in a state school. It is exclusively taught in private cram schools outside the sham state school system.

The privatized juku-system is complex. The children of the better-situated families attend jukus after the sun is down, and spend another 2-3 hours “extra” lessons, usually studying until 9 pm. The toll on the students’ mental health is enormous. If only they were born into the private-school leisure class. But they were not, they were born into the state-school toil and labor class instead. So privatized night class at money-juku is the only thing that separates them from the truly poor and handicapped. The juku fees easily supersede the entire daytime state school costs. A prestigious juku, one that almost guarantees a future top state university place, charges anything from $100 to $300 a day.

Before we explain the juku system and what it does to the fictional “meritocracy” in Japan, we should, one more time, draw a holistic comparison and contrast between Confucian education and Western education.

In Confucian, or shall we say in East Asian education systems, the educational goal is set forwards, not backward. The goal is to pass the next entry exam, not to exam the past.

For example: In European countries, school is the accumulation of school experiences with constant challenges, trial and error, ups and downs, self-discovery and self-study. With proof of countless instances of interesting if not unique experiences, documents, certificates, medals, and personal recommendations, pupils advance to the next stage mostly based on their character and intellectual curiosity. Grades are important but secondary. Educators in the West are looking backward, into the family history and past performances of the candidate.

But not in Japan. School life is pointless. Middle and High Schools and Universities don‘t care about content, character development, and unique experiences. They look forward to the next exam. They present each wave of applicants with a 3-day Entrance Examination.

And this is how Japan Education dumps the underclasses, and all its pretense of a true meritocracy: The underclasses have no way of passing those Exams. Because their trusted state schools didn’t teach them. They were eliminated, usually at age 12, the moment they attended a sham state school without a privatized adjacent juku.

A juku or cram class exclusively prepares for those Entrance examinations. It has all past exam papers. The professor‘s daughter and the director‘s son are also here. It is impossible to pass a top school’s or top university’s Entry exam without preparing for it in the juku.

Yes, there are many dubious cram schools. The market is unregulated. There are the yobiko, which are large franchise juku. There are Nichino-ken that specialize in junior entrance examinations starting 1st grade. Its big brothers are Yotsuya-Otsuka which specialize in boys- or girls-only private schools. There are over a thousand Daigaku-Kentei juku in Tokyo or Kyoto or Osaka that prepare for University Entrance exams. No school in Japan prepares for that; only jukus do.

That is because the jukus are a side hustle run by the same elites who create the Entry Exams. You have read that correctly. The educators at Waseda University or Keio University are the same educators who run Waseda or Keio juku Programs. There are “Super Science” jukus or “Summer Prep Course” jukus. Every top University and every top High School in the country is also co-running a network of juku cram schools, and it is not shocking at all to Japanese families that the same state-employed “head teacher” at their local Yamato “Peace” Middle School teaches useless rubbish during day time and charges extraordinary private fees when teaching the exam papers to the elites at night. Yes, the most excellent teachers of the state schools also teach private juku courses at night. They have to if they want to help their favorite students. Only in the juku class.

This is legal in Japan. Everyone with a functional brain knows it. In the 70s and 80s, even the three top state universities, Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka Universities, had “outsourced” their entrance examination papers. If you are not in one of those affiliated jukus, you can’t go to that university.

This clearly is not what the Lord intended. It is discrimination, if not deceit. If enough foreigners attended the sham state school system, they would surely shout an alarm. But there are few to no foreign students in Japan’s state schools, so the two-tier secret class system remains in place. While in Europe the elites and the underclasses attend separate schools and never interact with each other at all, in Japan they do attend the same schools and “socialize,” albeit in a very dark, inhumane, and nasty context. Bullying is rife in Japanese schools for that reason: The juku teachers and juku elites conspire against the have-nots and future welfare caste. And although all 47 Japanese prefectures enforce school uniforms for Junior High Schools (95%) and Senior High Schools (80%) to make all students look equal, there are in effect two separate groups in every school, the juku-caste and the rest.

Since Japan is under US occupation and constitutes perhaps the most valuable Western ally in the Pacific, the corrupt education system is never reported on in the Western press or discussed in Western global think tanks. On the other hand, the other great Confucian values educational system in mainland China, which is far less privatized and unequal than the one in Japan, is frequently reported on for its cruelty and, literately, its child abuse.

In China, where meritocracy is the gold standard, there also exists a vast black market for unauthorized cram schools, private tutors, fake exam takers, and even visa agencies who operate as student traffickers to America. Every educator and psychiatrist in the world knows by now that East Asians have the hardest student life in the world. Name one Western nation where the authorities have to crack down on people because they study too much!

Japan is different from China in that China retains meritocracy and cracks down on unauthorized “private” after-school cram schools, while in US-occupied Japan “meritocracy” itself was completely subverted. Unauthorized “private” cram schools became the gatekeepers to educational success in Japan. Hence the notion that Japanese education is a hybrid form between Confucian tradition and Western imperialism.

No Juku, No Future.

Ordinary Japanese families don’t see it. Ask anyone in an abusive relationship, they don’t see it. Ask the members of a cult, they don’t see it. Ask the students who waste their entire youth on useless education, they don’t see it. They are too busy studying; studying the wrong things in the wrong school. Real school is the juku. There, they get straight to passing those stupid entrance examinations, at least. Wrong school is 10 years of studying the wrong things, for nothing.

Millions handed their children to state school sector and hoped that somehow the state was a promoter and that they could proceed, through hard labor, to top schools and get top jobs. This is but saying that everything can come from rice but rice. The millions must stay the millions—that, all educators understand.

Here in Japan, in the nineteen thousand state Elementary Schools and ten thousand state Junior High Schools, everyone wins medals and prizes. Everyone gets good grades. Everyone is working so hard. So when the United Nations OECD people come to Tokyo and visit selected model Junior High Schools, what they see are hard-working students who spent far more time than their European peers in school and over their homework. So, the intentional committee takes sample tests in those Japanese state schools and compares them later with sample tests from foreign state schools all over the world. And the result is known to the world by now: the average Japanese Middle School student seems way smarter than his or her European peers.

What the OECD committee didn’t know was that they were not testing the average Japanese Middle School students but the professional test-taking, exam-racing kids from the juku.

“Just school will no do.” The Akuma No Juku or The Devil‘s Cram Schools make the Japanese one of the best test-scoring people on our planet, this much needs to be acknowledged. School life and experience, however, became meaningless.

Like the other East-Asian “Confucian” societies with their emphasis on exam-taking and hard study, the Japanese, just so, don‘t waste their time going deep into the material or think too much about what they just memorized, because such idiocy is not rewarded. What is rewarded in this insane system is this: Test scores are higher than everyone else.

End.

The author is a German writer and cultural critic.

