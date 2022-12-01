Israeli Enemy Steps Up Aggression on Palestinian People in Occupied West Bank: Arrests and Clashes

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Zionist occupation forces besieging the house of the Palestinian young man Abboud Harazallah in Jenin

A Palestinian who was seriously injured today during an Israeli occupation army raid of the town of Yabad, southwest of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, has died of his wounds, according to the Ministry of Health.

It said that a Palestinian with a critical injury to the chest was brought to Ibn Sina Hospital in Yabad before he was later pronounced dead.

Reports from Jenin said occupation soldiers raided the town in the early afternoon hours and surrounded a house, calling on the dwellers to come out and turn themselves in.

Armed clashes, meanwhile, broke out between the occupation soldiers and Palestinian resistance fighters which resulted in the killing of one person and the injury of another before the enemy’s soldiers left the town after arresting one person.

The following videos show clashes between the Palestinian resistance fighters and the Israeli occupation forces:

The Zionist occupation forces arrested Abboud Harazallah, a Palestinian young man, after besieging his house in Yabad. During the Israeli operation, clashes erupted and left an injury.

Palestinian young man, Abboud Harazallah, was arrested by Zionist occupation forces after besieging his house

A Palestinian young man was hit in the chest by the Zionist gunfire

Israeli forces today detained 10 Palestinians in predawn raids across the occupied West Bank, according to local and security sources.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

