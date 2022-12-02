UNGA votes in favor of commemorating Palestinian Nakba day

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The initiative comes at the request of Egypt, Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, Yemen, and Palestine despite opposition from the US, the UK, and of course, the Nakba perpetrator, “Israel”.

UN approves pro-Palestinian resolution to mark Nakba day

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution for the commemoration of the Nakba, or the “day of catastrophe” that marks the day Palestinians were expelled from their homeland in 1948 following the Israeli regime’s claim to “existence”.

The voting turnout showed 90 were in favor and 30 were opposed, whereas 47 abstained.

Among the countries that opposed the resolution were Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, and the Netherlands.

As per the resolution, the UN calls for a “commemoration of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Nakba, including by organizing a high-level event at the General Assembly Hall” in May 2023.

The resolution also urges the “dissemination of relevant archives and testimonies.”

In a similar context, the UN General Assembly adopted yesterday a pro-Syrian resolution regarding Syria’s Golan Heights, which “Israel” has been occupying for more than half a century now.

The resolution demanded the withdrawal of “Israel” from the area.

92 states voted in favor of the resolution, whereas 8 voted against and 65 abstained.

The resolution called on “Israel” to abide by the resolution and withdraw from the Golan Heights to the line of June 4, 1967. It also declared that “Israel” has failed to comply with Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981, which demands the occupation to annul its decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction, and administration in the occupied area.

It is worth noting that UNSC Resolution no. 497, adopted unanimously on December 17, 1981, declares that the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights is “null and void and without international legal effect.”

