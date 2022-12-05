Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Anti-Israel protests rage in Bahrain, Herzog forced to change plans in Manama



People in Bahrain have staged fresh demonstrations across the Persian Gulf country to reiterate their support for the Palestinian cause, and to condemn the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the Tel Aviv regime, and the visit by Israeli president Isaac Herzog to Manama.



Protesters in the village of al-Markh chanted slogans in protest against the normalization of ties, voiced solidarity with the Palestinian nation in their struggle against the occupying Israeli regime and called for the expulsion of Israeli tourists from Bahrain.



People take part in a rally in al-Daih, Bahrain, on December 3, 2022, against Israeli president Isaac Herzog’s visit to the tiny Persian Gulf country. (Photo via Twitter)

They chanted slogans including “We shall never accept humiliation,” “Normalization is treason” and “Bahrain is the cemetery of Zionists”. The demonstrators also trampled upon the Israeli flag.

تغطية مباشرة ( 2 ) : مسيرة غاضبة تنطلق غرب العاصمة البحرانية #المنامة رفضًا للزيارة المشؤومة وتنديدًا بجريمة التطبيع. #التطبيع_خيانة #البحرين pic.twitter.com/K9nArCt8i1 — COALITION 14 FEB (@COALITION14) December 3, 2022

A similar rally was also held in the village of al-Daih, where participants held up placards against Herzog’s visit and normalization of relations with Israel. They waved Palestinian national flags and chanted “Death to America” ​​and “Death to Israel.”

Elsewhere in the coastal village of Dumistan, demonstrators called for the immediate and unconditional release of political prisoners.

وقفة للأهالي في بلدة #دمستان تضامناً مع المعتقلين السياسيين وتأكيدًا على حقهم في نيل حريتهم دون قيدٍ أو شرط. #اطلقوا_سجناء_البحرين #المنامة pic.twitter.com/xMhX0IvvN8 — COALITION 14 FEB (@COALITION14) December 3, 2022

Herzog arrived in Manama on Sunday and was welcomed by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani and Bahrain’s envoy to Israel Khaled Yousif al-Jalahma upon landing in Manama.

#Bahrain is rocked by another night of protests against the upcoming visit by #Israeli President Isaac Herzog. pic.twitter.com/7CK1sbcy9j — LuaLuaTV (@LuaLuaEnglish) December 3, 2022

As a result of the protests, Herzog’s itinerary was changed at the last minute, though Bahraini officials said they would not allow protests to take place during the visit.

Palestinian crashes car through Ben Gurion Airport checkpoint ahead of Herzog trip

Israeli authorities tell passengers at Ben Gurion Airport to duck due to security breach after a Palestinian man crashes a car through the airport’s checkpoint.

He is set to head to al-Qudaibiya Palace, where he will meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah over lunch.

Earlier, Herzog had been slated to meet with members of the local Jewish community, and then hold a meeting with the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Thursday that the regime’s so-called security service, Shin Bet, had decided to boost Herzog’s security detail for the trip following an online social media campaign from Bahraini opposition activists.

Chanting ‘death to Israel’, Bahrainis rally ahead of Herzog visit

Bahrainis take to the streets in the tiny Persian Gulf island country to condemn Israeli president Isaac Herzog’s upcoming visit.

On Monday, the Israeli president will take off for the United Arab Emirates to meet with his Emirati counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the Abu Dhabi ruler and known colloquially as MBZ. Herzog will also attend the Abu Dhabi Space Debate.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel in an event in Washington in September 2020. Sudan and Morocco followed suit later that year. Palestinians have condemned the deals as a treacherous “stab in the back.”

