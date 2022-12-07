Germany arrests far-right group planning coup

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 7, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

German police detain 25 people who were members of a far-right terror cell, as per the German Prosecutor General.

German police are conducting searches in more than 130 homes. (Reuters)

Federal prosecutors reported that German police conducted nationwide searches and detained 25 people, including members of a “terror organization,” who were thought to be plotting an attack on the parliament.

Prosecutors stated in a statement that members of the “Citizens of the Reich” (Reichsbuerger) movement are suspected of “having made concrete preparations to force their way into the German parliament with a small armed group.”

As part of the operation, searches are being conducted in more than 130 houses, offices, and other locations.

Extremists anticipated that some security personnel would show their support for the group, which would result in a coup, as per the statement.

Prosecutors added in a statement that the suspects have formed “a terrorist group by the end of November 2021 at the latest, which had set itself the goal of overthrowing the existing state order in Germany and replacing it with their own kind of state.”

Of the 25 arrests, two were overseas in Italy and Austria.

Neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists, and gun enthusiasts who disagree with the validity of the contemporary German republic make up the Reichsbuerger movement.

The Reichsbuerger, once looked down upon as misfits and oddballs, have grown more radical in recent years and are now viewed as a significant security danger.

According to federal authorities, members of the freshly formed terror group are former soldiers.

“The accused are united by a deep rejection of state institutions and the free, democratic basic order of the Federal Republic of Germany,” they said.

The suspects were aware that their plan “could only be realized by using military means and violence against state representatives,” they added.

On his account, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann hailed the dismantling of the “suspected terror cell” on Twitter, claiming that it illustrated that “Germany was able to defend its democracy”.

Demokratie ist wehrhaft: Seit heute Morgen findet ein großer Anti-Terror-Einsatz statt. Der Generalbundesanwalt ermittelt gegen ein mutmaßliches Terror-Netzwerk aus dem Reichsbürger-Milieu. Es besteht der Verdacht, dass ein bewaffneter Überfall auf Verfassungsorgane geplant war. — Marco Buschmann (@MarcoBuschmann) December 7, 2022

It is worth noting that Italy, Austria, and Germany recently voted against Russia’s resolution on countering Nazi glorification.

Voting was conducted during a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee in November. A majority of votes were cast in favor of the resolution.

This is happening as neo-Nazim has been gaining more ground, as it saw an increase in popularity, as was evident in Europe; the war in Ukraine was a peaking point for the far-right.

