We are fully prepared if enemies decide to escalate, Al-Houthi warns

7 Dec 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Ansar Allah leader highlights the developments in Yemen and touches on a number of regional files, spearheaded by Iran and Palestine, in addition to the relationship with Hezbollah.

Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi

The leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, confirmed that the movement is ready and fully prepared to confront the enemies if they decide to escalate once again, warning them that “our actions will exceed [in their magnitude] any other actions in previous stages.”

In a televised speech on the occasion of the anniversary of Martyr Day, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi stressed that “America, “Israel”, and Britain, with the complicity of their regional tools, want an occupied, submissive, and yielding Yemen, but we will not allow the occupiers to control the political situation in Yemen and plunder its wealth.”

He further added, “The Yemeni people can never submit to the idea of their country being under occupation or to the Americans, British, Emiratis, and Saudis coming and establishing their bases in it wherever they feel like it.”

“[Since when does] political flexibility entail accepting the occupation and leaving our beloved free people under the American, British, Israeli, Saudi, and Emirati hegemony?” he wondered.

Al-Houthi said the enemies of Yemen “want to establish their bases anywhere in Yemen and to control its facilities, as well as its political situation to the point of being in charge of choosing who will be president or prime minister, and still, they think it is too much for our people to receive oil derivatives with their real prices and value, which can only be obtained after straining hardship.”

He further stressed that the coalition of aggression wants to usurp the Yemeni people’s oil and gas, leaving nothing but crumbs for them with the aim of forcing dire living conditions on them, at a time when hundreds of billions go to American and European companies.

Sayyed Al-Houthi said that from the day the armistice was signed and afterward up to this very day, they deemed it too much for the Yemeni people to get their salaries from their own oil and gas, although it is their inherent right.

“The hostile policies of the coalition of aggression harm all the Yemeni people, even in the occupied areas,” Ansar Allah leader said.

He further stressed that these forces do not want an army that is capable of protecting the independence and sovereignty of the country, rather, they want combat units fighting under the command of Emirati and Saudi officers who themselves are under the command of American, British, and Israeli officers.

“The enemy spares no effort to exploit any trouble or conflicts, even if they are tribal, in order to foment sedition and instigate more bloodshed,” Al-Houthi said, warning the Yemenis against sectarianism and calling for taking action in the course of consolidating the all-inclusive identity.

He also confirmed that “had submission and surrender been accepted, the cost of surrender would have been a lot higher,” pointing out that “the suffering that befalls the people for taking the right stance will surely be worse when responsibility is not shouldered.”

Enemies can imprison a mercenary, even if he is a president

On the relationship between the forces of aggression and the mercenaries, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi said, “The enemies do not respect even the mercenaries who work for them after betraying their homeland,” highlighting that some might even go as far as leaving their families hostage to the Emiratis just to prove their sincerity and loyalty.

To prove his point, he asked, “Have the provinces that do not house enemy fronts not exposed the enemies when they went to establish military bases in Hadhramout, Al-Mahra, and Socotra?”

He stressed that “when the Americans, the British, the Saudis, and the Emiratis want to imprison a mercenary, they are even willing to imprison even those who hold the status of president or minister and even insult and humiliate them.”

Iran never aggressed us; Hezbollah took the most honorable stances with us

Al-Houthi touched on the relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran and stressed that Iran did not fight or aggress on Yemen, rather, it took an outstanding stance no other country took in solidarity with the Yemeni people.

He added, “We will never be hostile to any Islamic country just for the sake of America and Israel, no matter what their collaborators do or say.”

Regarding Hezbollah, he said, “The enemies want Yemen to antagonize Hezbollah who took the most honorable stance alongside the Yemeni people.”

“They also want us to antagonize the free people of Iraq without them having done anything against us,” he continued to say.

Some Arab countries receive the Israeli President as the Palestinian blood flows

Regarding the situation in Palestine and normalization, Al-Houthi said, “On these days, and as the Palestinian blood is shed every day, some Arab countries receive and celebrate the leader of the Zionists and emphasize partnership with the Israeli enemy.”

He added, “The Saudi and Emirati regimes and the Al Khalifa family in Bahrain have classified the Jihad movements in Palestine as terrorist, although they are only fighting the Israeli occupation.”

Ansar Allah leader stressed that his country is not like Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, or Bahrain, as “we cannot be dictated by America.”

On the occasion of Martyr’s Day, Ansar Allah leader said, “One of the manifestations of Yemen’s true faith and wisdom is the great sacrifices the Yemeni people made, including offering many martyrs on the course of God, the right stance, and just causes.”

