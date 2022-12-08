Zionist Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah

December 7, 2022

The Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian man near Ramallah, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Palestinian Civil Affairs said that Mujahed Mahmoud Hamed, 32, from the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, was shot and killed near his town by Israeli gunfire.

Reports said the Zionist soldiers killed Hamed following a pursuit after he was alleged to have been involved in shooting attacks at Israeli military posts in theenemy’s settlements.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Hamed spent more than nine years in Israeli prisons for resisting the occupation and the latest was in 2020 when he was held in administrative detention without charge or trial for 21 months during which he went on hunger strike for 42 days demanding an end to his illegal detention. He was married and has one son.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance groups continued confronting the Zionist enemy’s invasion of the various towns in the West Bank. In this regard, the Lions’ Den fighters repelled a Zionist forces which had attempted to storm Yasamina town in Nablus in order to arrest the chased young man Ahmad Nabulsi.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

