“Foreign Intel. Circulating Fabrications on Iran, Lebanon Lacks Decision in Accepting Fuel Offer”

December 9, 2022

Mujtaba Amani, Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, in an interview with Al-Manar (Thursday, December 9, 2022)

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mujtaba Amani stressed that foreign intelligence systems have been misleading public opinion on Iran protests.

In an interview with Al-Manar’s Panorama Today on Thursday, Amani said described Lebanon’s inability to accept the Iranian fuel offer as lack in Beirut’s decision in face of US pressures.

The issue of fuel offer took long time, and according to Tehran it’s over as Lebanon is incapable to accept this grant, Amani said.

As he regretted Lebanon’s lack of decision in this context, the Iranian ambassador noted that the Islamic Republic is always ready to renew such offers.

Iran Supports ‘Strong’ Lebanon

The envoy said that Iran’s official stance is to support ‘strong’ Lebanon, noting that electing new Lebanese president is an internal affair which Tehran never interferes in.

“We hope that Lebanon will triumph and be strong on levels of security, stability and economy,” the Iranian envoy said, stressing Tehran’s support to all Lebanese sides.

“Iran definitely supports the resistance, which enabled Lebanon to utilize from its wealth, and this has positive effects on the entire country,” Amani said, noting that he has been holding talks with all sides on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, he noted that meetings with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi and Progressive Socialist Party Chief Walid Jumblatt come in this context.

The Iranian ambassador also congratulated the Moroccan national football team on its win over Spain in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Anti-Iran Misleading Campaign

Commenting on the latest protests in Iran, Amani said that peaceful demonstrations frequently take place across the Islamic Republic, noting that this is a normal movement staged by the Iranian citizens.

However, he noted that some of the latest protests turned into violence and chaos, pointing to the role of foreign intelligence bodies in this issue.

Several foreign intelligence bodies have been staging misleading campaign against the Islamic Republic and circulating fabrications over the chaos taking place recently, Amani told Panorama Today.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

