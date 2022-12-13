Israeli spy Eli Cohen captured due to successfully intercepted message

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

12 Dec 2022 21:54

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli occupation admits that Syria’s capabilities are what caused Eli Cohen’s demise rather than him sending plenty of messages.

Israeli spy Eli Cohen (L) and two other unidentified co-defendants, during their trial in Damascus, ten days before his execution (AFP)

Notorious Israeli spy Eli Cohen was captured in Syria in 1965 due to a successful counter-intelligence operation from the authorities in Damascus, the Israeli occupation announced on Monday.

Mossad director David Barnea revealed that Cohen, who had operated in Syria between 1961-1965 was not caught because he was sending a lot of messages to “Tel Aviv”, but rather because “his transmissions were intercepted by the enemy.”

The revelation dismissed theories saying Cohen had tipped off Damascus through the vast number of telegrams he was sending, instead highlighting that the spy was detected and detained because Syria, using its counterintelligence capabilities, intercepted and located Cohen through the signals he was sending.

Barnea unveiled a copy of the last telegram sent by Cohen to “Tel Aviv” during the inauguration of a museum in the spy’s memory in “Herzilya”, stressing that Cohen was “among our best agents.”

“MEETING AT GENERAL QUARTER YESTERDAY AT FIVE GMT WITH AMIN ELHAFEZ AND HIGH OFFICERS,” Cohen, otherwise known by his operative name Kamel Amin Thabet’s last telegram read in French.

Israeli spy Eli Cohen’s last telegram

Cohen, an Egyptian-born, got affiliated with the Zionist movement and became an illegal Israeli settler. He joined Mossad in the fifties before he was dispatched to Syria in 1961 pretending to be a Syrian immigrant and businessman in Argentina.

After his final telegram, the spy was tried and hanged for espionage later that same year in accordance with Syrian law.

The Israeli occupation has tried over and over again to have Cohen’s remains sent to occupied Palestine on “humanitarian” grounds. Still, as Syria has long had an unwavering stance on the Israeli occupation, never signing a peace treaty with it, it has not responded to “Tel Aviv’s” requests.

The Mossad, however, retrieved a watch belonging to Cohen and brought it to “Tel Aviv”, and it is likely that it will be displayed in the aforementioned museum.

Israeli occupation Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We are trying in all sorts of ways […] to reach Eli Cohen and bring him back.”

“The passage of time brings no comfort to us. There is no expiration date on our commitments to bring back our fighters and prisoners. This is an eternal commitment,” Netanyahu stressed.

With Syria unwavering and Damascus is still at war with the Israeli occupation, it is unlikely that the Israeli occupation will see the remains of his Arab Egyptian-born spy anytime soon.

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Egypt, Palestine, Syria | Tagged: Argentine, Eli Cohen, MOSSAD |