China stresses support for Iranian sovereignty, territorial integrity

13 Dec 2012

By Al Mayadeen English

After the statement which led Iran to summon the Chinese ambassador, Beijing does not support meddling with Iranian affairs.

After Iran summoned its Chinese ambassador after territorial claims, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Tuesday that “China supports Iran’s national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national honor, and fights against foreign interference.”

“Beijing’s will to develop comprehensive strategic relations with Tehran has never changed,” Hu Chunhua said in a meeting with Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s vice president.

Mokhber, for his part, said that China and Iran have a common view against unilateralism and hegemony, and that “respecting Iran’s territorial integrity is a sensitive matter for us, and everyone must respect this point.”

The Iranian vice president also pointed out that the bilateral negotiations between the two countries are progressing well, as he gave thanks to China for its support for Iran’s presence in the Shanghai Cooperation and BRICS.

Recently, Iran summoned the Chinese ambassador in protest against a statement coming from the Gulf-Chinese Summit, which brushed on the status of the islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, which are disputed by Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

A few days ago, the Gulf states and China issued a joint statement, which explains the UAE’s position in reaching a peaceful solution with Iran regarding the three islands which Tehran considers a part of its territory, in addition to calling on Iran to seriously engage in negotiations to return to the nuclear agreement.

Tehran denounced the statement as an interference in its territorial affairs, stressing that the status of the islands will not change and they will remain Iranian forever.

