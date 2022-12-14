Landmine Hits Israeli Military Bulldozer on Lebanon’s Border

Posted on by martyrashrakat

For fear of Hezbollah invasion, the Israeli occupation army continued constructing trenches and dirt mounds along all the Palestinian borders with Lebanon.

On Wednesday, the enemy troops selected a border area off Lebanon’s Adaisseh town in order to reinforce the measures aimed at preventing Hezbollah ground forces from invading the occupied territories.

Confusion and fear dominated the atmosphere on the occupied side of the scene to the extent that the enemy’s military commanders used a Merkava tank to inspect the border situation.

Simultaneously, a landmine exploded and hit one of the Zionist military bulldozers.

When another bulldozer tried to violate the withdrawal line (Lebanon rejects to acknowledge it as a border line), the Lebanese army troops deployed in the area directed a cannon at the enemy vehicle and forced it to retreat.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

