Palestine Urges UN to Place Israel on ‘List of Shame’ after Killing of 16-Year-Old Girl

Posted on

December 12, 2022

PA PM Mohammed Shtayyeh. (Photo: via PM of Palestine, Twitter)

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday called on the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, to include Israel on the United Nations Secretary-General’s ‘list of shame’, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The request comes following the Israeli army’s killing of 16-year-old Jana Zakarneh, last night, in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Shtayyeh described the killing of Zakarneh as another crime to be added to the horrifying crimes of murdering children committed by Israeli occupation forces.

Gamba began today a special visit to Palestine, which includes the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, during which she will meet with the families of the Palestinian children murdered by Israeli forces to hear from them about the grave violations that rise to the level of crimes committed by the occupation forces against Palestinian children.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians