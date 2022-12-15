Palestine| Hamas’ Elusive Military Chief Mohammad Deif Addresses Crowds in Gaza

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 14, 2022

Illustrative photo showing shadow of Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif.

Hamas celebrated on Wednesday the 35th anniversary of its founding with its elusive military chief calling on all Palestinian factions to unite against Israeli occupation.

Dubbed ‘Lions’ Den’, the military parade was performed by fighters of Hamas’ Al-Qassam military wing and attended by mass crowds in the Gaza city.

Massive crowds take part in a rally in downtown Gaza commemorating the 35th anniversary of the foundation of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, today. pic.twitter.com/k8uPbREv82 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 14, 2022

The name of the parade was a salute to Nablus-based resistance group, Lions Den, which has heroically emerged against Israeli occupation in the West Bank, and mainly in Nablus.

During the ceremony, a message by Hamas’ military commander Mohammad Deif was revealed.

Deif, who has been on the Zionist entity’s most-wanted list for over 25 years, called on Palestinian resistance factions to unite.

“All the factions must unite for one great goal, the liberation of Palestine,” he said in a recorded message.

“You won’t manage to oppress our people or eliminate our identity from our land,” Deif addressed the Israeli occupation in his message.

Israeli security services tried to kill Deif at least seven times over the years. The first such attempt took place in 2001, a second in 2002, costing him his eye, and a third a year later. Another strike was conducted in 2006 in which he was reportedly seriously injured, losing both of his legs and one arm.

For his part, Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar called on Palestinian Authority to stop the so-called security coordination with the Israeli occupation.

Sinwar saluted Palestinian factions in West Bank, hailing all forms of resistance including Nablus’ Lions’ Den group.

He warned that the Palestinian resistance as well as the entire Axis of Resistance will face several challenges in 2023 amid the rise of the Israeli political right.

Sinwar also called on Palestinians to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque, threatening the Israeli occupation that resistance rockets “will incessantly pound the occupied territories” in any future confrontation.

Meanwhile during the parade, Hamas displayed the rifle of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, who was arrested by the Palestinian resistance during the 2014 summer Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Media coverage: "Marking the 35th anniversary of its foundation, Hamas publishes images of the rifle of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, arrested by the Palestinian resistance during the 2014 summer Israeli aggression on Gaza". pic.twitter.com/075wijTt9I — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 14, 2022

Later on, a video showed Al-Qassam Brigades drones flying over the parade.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

