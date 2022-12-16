IRGC Chief: Enemies’ Dream to Dominate Iran Will Never Come True

Posted on by fada1

December 15, 2022

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami

The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) stressed on Thursday that Iran’s enemies’ dream of dominating Iran will never come true.

“There is no place for weak nations in the political arena of the world, nations that are weak inevitably surrender,” said Major General Hossein Salami, as quoted by Mehr news agency

“Being strong means that society should regulate its actions and international relations based on its own will, and make its own patterns of friendship and enmity and act on its own rules,” he added.

Iran’s enemy is angry and did not want Iran to be influential in the region, Salami said, adding that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has turned Iran into a powerful force in the region.

“Today, Iran is continuously strengthening its drone and missile and military power, which is not acceptable to the enemy,” he noted. “The enemy has tried all ways including economic sanctions to imposing war, psychological operations, trying to isolate Iran in the international arena and stopping Iran from playing role in regional crises, but it has not been successful.”

The enemy’s dream of dominating Islamic Iran will never come true, but it exists in the enemy’s mind and uses all its power to achieve it, the IRGC chief added.

Source: Iranian media

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran | Tagged: AngloZionist Empire, IRGC, Zionist world domination |