Israeli Enemy Seizes More Controversial Territories on Lebanon’s Border: UNIFIL Troops Just Watching

December 17, 2022

Barbed wire erected by Zionist enemy to seize a controversial area of Lebanese border town of Adaisseh

In a new violation of the Lebanese sovereignty, the Israeli occupation army erected a barbed wire fence off the Lebanese border town of Adaisseh, seizing more controversial territories.

Upon the Zionist enemy’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon due to the Lebanese Resistance attacks, the United Nations demarcated the Lebanese-Palestinian borders without observing Lebanon’s sovereign rights along all the boundaries. Thus, Lebanon expressed reservations about a number of positions.

The Zionist violation, which came in the context of the enemy’s border measures in anticipation of a potential ground invasion launched by Hezbollah, was watched by the UNIFIL troops who resorted to stillness on the opposite side.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese authorities did not comment on the incident, knowing that the Lebanese army units raised alert in the scene and classified what happened as an aggression on Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Lebanon and the Israeli intelligence invasion / Journalist Radwan Murtada in a dialogue via Voice of Freedom

