Do the Europeans deserve what is coming to them next?

December 15, 2022

Dear friends

I was born in Switzerland, arguably the heart of Europe, and as a European by birth, if not by culture, I feel that I should address the issue of the regular European’s responsibility for what is going on in both the Ukraine and Serbia.

I don’t believe in collective guilt, so the short answer is “no”.

But I do believe in consequences and I do believe in God’s justice (and love, of course!). In other words, I don’t think you can commit evil deeds and get away with it: sooner or later you will have to pay, especially if you fail to repent for your evil actions.

Furthermore, I do realize that the EU is a US colony/protectorate, but so was much of the world.

Why can there be real resistance to the Empire in Latin America or Africa and none in the EU? Should Cuba begin sending soldiers, doctors and engineers to the EU (just kidding!)?

[As a kid I remember all the various protest and resistance movements we had in Europe, they ranged from the (mostly) peaceful anti-nuclear ecologists, to striking unions, to the RAF in Germany, to the IRA in Ulster, ETA in Spain and even the various Kurdish, Armenian, Palestinian and other ethnic groups engaging various degrees of violent resistance against the state. Even in tiny Switzerland we had the Jura autonomists with some creative resistance methods! That is not to say that I approve of all of these, only that I remember a time when there was real resistance in Europe. Are modern Europeans capable of meaningfully resisting *anything* nowadays? I very much doubt it]

I think that we can safely say that the EU is the most docile, cowardly and loyal colony to the Empire. Why? Probably because all the other colonies *knew* that their colonial status will never change under the AngloZionist rule, whereas the Europeans hoped to somehow “elevate” themselves by being Uncle Shmuel’s “poodles”. And, after all, imperialism was born in Europe (the Crusades) and not in the New World.

You would think that by now, even the dumbest EU politician would realize that anti-Russians sanctions almost exclusively hurt Europe. Yet, what do we see? They are STILL at it and they are STILL doubling down, check out this headline: “EU set to freeze assets of RT’s parent company – media“. Please read it, you will see that this is a direct and absolutely unapologetic crackdown on free speech. And while doubleplusgoodthinking and politically correct Europeans love to (mis-)quote Voltaire and proudly proclaim that they too “I don’t agree with what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it” in reality they absolutely don’t give a damn.

This is nothing new.

When the AngloZionist launched a TOTALLY ILLEGAL war of aggression against the Serbian nation and a country, Yugoslavia, which was a founding member of the Non Aligned movement the proud Europeans did this (see image).

At best!

Many actively participated in the martyrdom of the Serbian nation. Again. The same way the Europeans betrayed Serbians during WWII. And now, they are STILL at it (see EU threats about Kosovo).

And, make no mistake, all these years KLA terrorism in Kosovo has been fully supported and even aided by KFOR and EULEX (that latter entity modestly called “European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo“(emphasis added).

And, now again, all we hear from the Old Continent is a deafening silence. Either that, or threats.

Long forgotten is Yehuda Bauer’s wise admonition:

Thou shalt not be a victim.

Thou shalt not be a perpetrator.

And above all,

Thou shalt not be a bystander.

By making the EU the accomplice of the US aggression on Serbia, the US has basically secured the European’s loyalty forever, since now they are not only bound by cultural or colonial ties, they are also accomplices in the rape of Serbia, the Maghreb and Mashreq, Afghanistan and all the other countries which suffer(ed) under the Hegemony’s yoke.

The AngloZionist attack on Yugoslavia was the Kristallnacht of international law, it was the event from which all of the horrors we see today sprang. And yet, far from understanding (and nevermind admitting!) the crime of aggression (the worst crime in international law, above even genocide or crimes against humanity!) and showing some remorse, the European leaders stayed the course while the “regular” people of Europe simply ignored it all like the good little poodles they became.

And please don’t give me the argument that “we faced too pwoerful an enemy” or “we could do nothing”. At the very least, every single European could follow Solzhenitsyn’s appeal and “live not by the lie“. But they could not even do that. 1000 years of anti-Christian propaganda and heresy has resulted in a society which does not even believe in the very notion of “truth”. No wonder they can’t stop lying anymore…

I think that it is a truism that if you have no self-respect you will also get no respect from others. I also think that it is fair to say that the EU has become the most despised society on the planet. And it is not just Putin who calls the EU a “doormat for the US” – the same opinion is held in much of Zone B.

Here is, I think, the correct answer to the question I asked above: do the Europeans deserve what is coming to them next? Considering that what is coming to them next is entirely self-inflicted, I think that irrefutable answer is a resounding “YES!”.

If not, then who is to blame? Russia? The USA? Putin? “The Jews”? Immigration? Muslims?

Speaking of the USA – at least the US Americans voted for Trump (twice). The fact that this made (almost) no difference is irrelevant, at least the people of the USA tried to resist! In fact, even under the current crackdown against dissent, I still think that there is a much higher proportion of US Americans capable and willing to resist than Europeans.

And so today I want to do something I never did before. I will re-post once more something I have already posted once: the interview of Col. Douglas Macgregor by Dr Michael Vlahos. I judge this conversation to be so important that it deserves a second posting. Before I leave you with these two men, I want to just add the following:

These two man are from the generation which I had as professors during my years in US colleges (1986-1991) and for whom I still have the utmost respect. That does not mean that I necessarily agree with everything they did, said or wrote, not at all. But such men I can respect not only for their formidable intellect, but also for being men of honor and truth, and real (as opposed to flagwaving) patriots of their country.

This is the generation of men like David Glantz or Lester W. Grau – US officers who truly studied, carefully, Soviet military doctrine (authors like Reznichenko, Gareev or Ogarkov) and who, through their studies, did not come to hate Russia or Russians at all, but saw them as fellow professionals and patriots. Having had the privilege to spent some time with the folks who taught at the Frunze Military Academy (I even ended up co-authoring a small book with one of them) I can attest that the Russian top strategists had a great deal of respect for their US colleagues too.

The contrast with the Neocon freaks “from the basement” could not be bigger.

I sincerely think that in the following conversation every topic and every sentence is important because it shows what that generation of competent and honorable US Americans think of the (many) abomination(s) which we are witnessing today. I can sincerely say that I wish them, and their cause, full success.

As far as I am concerned, we have the same enemy.

May their example of resistance (because that is *exactly* what this is) inspire more (there are already a few) Europeans to follow their example.

Andrei

Finally, and in the spirit of my post today, I leave you with one superb music video from France: “Indignez-vous” by HK et les Saltimbanks (see translated lyrics below).

Who knows, maybe this video will wake-up a few more Europeans?

Machine translated lyrics:

I got up one morning, dark day of existence

I raised my voice and my fist, when the rule was silence

I’ve seen some get on trains, leave in a huge fog

I could be neither accomplice nor witness, I entered into resistance

A voice paved with hope, populated by women and men from everywhere

A choice as a matter of course, between gallows and neck rope

I came back from so far away, I give thanks to my star

Death forgot me on the way, to Dora and Buchenwald

93 years old I can believe, that my end is not very far away

93 years old here is my memory, take the greatest care of it

Indignation stubbornly, in a world on guard of you

Be one of those who walk against the wind my friends, be indignant

Be indignant!

Be indignant!

This is an old gentleman talking to you

Brandishing his star, do you hear?

So do you think that today we are missing the reasons for the uprising

When our own lives are on credit, under the dictatorship of the banks

Money commands the shareholders, they themselves command the president

Who orders ordinary people to execute well kindly

All this unsold food, so throw it in the trash

And on top of the pile of junk, pour me 10 liters of bleach

This is the world that is ours, absurd, cruel and merciless

Until that damned poverty line comes through our door

Human rights set aside, sold in individual portions

When the food crisis lingers in front of the eternal

But miracles when billions are found in the second

To save the king dollars and all the bankers of this world

Be indignant!

Be indignant!

This is an old gentleman talking to you

Brandishing his star, do you hear?

Be indignant!

Be indignant!

This is an old gentleman talking to you

Brandishing his star, do you hear?

Our chains are certainly less visible, than in the dark days of slavery

But our minds are being targeted, what have they done with our heritage

Excessive competition, generalized amnesia

Mass consumption products for an anesthetized youth

It’s high time, my friends, to finally turn on the stars again

Who have guided his whole life, this old gentleman who speaks to you

Yes I was that Armenian, I am still that German Jew

I am the Palestinian people, justice is my only side

Be citizens without borders, of those peoples who rise up

Contaminate the whole earth, with your revolts and your dreams

Be indignant it is your right, and in memory of all those

Who are still dying not to have it, this right is in fact a duty

Be indignant!

Be indignant!

It’s an old man who’s talking to you

Brandishing his star, do you hear?

Be indignant!

Be indignant!

This is an old gentleman talking to you

Brandishing the starry sky, do you stand up?

Be indignant!

Be indignant!

This is an old gentleman talking to you

Brandishing his star, do you hear?

Be indignant!

Be indignant!

He is an old gentleman, a great gentleman

Who’s talking to you, who’s talking to you

