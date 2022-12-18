Explosion Hits US Military Training Center in Erbil

Posted on December 18, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

December 18, 2022

Iraqi media reported an explosion in a training center and weapons depot used by American forces to train Peshmerga forces in Erbil.

Iraqi sources early Sunday morning reported that a huge explosion was heard in the Khabat district in Erbil province.

According to Sabereen News, the reason for the terrible explosion has not been determined yet.

Referring to the flight of the American military plane over the incident site, Sabreen News added that the explosion occurred in a training center and weapons warehouse used by the American forces to train Peshmerga forces in Erbil.

No more details have been released about the damage or possible casualties.

Source: Agencies

Filed under: IRAQ, Kurdistan, USA | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: