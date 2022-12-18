Freedom Tunnel heroes mourn Palestinian martyr Naim Al-Zubaidi

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

18 Dec 2022 08:28

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The heroes of Operation Freedom Tunnel mourn martyrs Naim Al-Zubaidi and Mohammad Al-Saadi who were killed by IOF forces in a raid on Jenin.

Heroes of Operation Freedom Tunnel

The heroes of Operation Freedom Tunnel mourned a leader of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Naim Al-Zubaidi, who was martyred two weeks ago by the occupation forces’ bullets in Jenin.

Conveyed by prisoner Mahmoud Al-Aridah, the letter read that Naim Al-Zubaidi arrived at martyr Nof Nufeiat’s section after being summoned by the Freedom Tunnel family in a hurry in mid-February 2021.

According to the letter, Al-Zubaidi answered the call and was heartened many times; once when he saw the Freedom Tunnel making its way towards Al-Qud, another when he learned that the Freedom Tunnel group unanimously chose the great leader Zakaria Al-Zubaidi, and a third time when he learned that his soldiers and the heroes of the Jenin camp, the great leader and fighter Mahmoud Shadim and the great fighter Qusai Merhi, are at the vanguard of those who create the nation and Palestine’s heroic epic in Bisan.

Al-Zubaidi did not hesitate to accept the mission and offered everything he had for the success of the freedom project, the letter read, adding that the martyr remained committed and kept the secret as a watchful eye that monitors the news and provides the heroes of the Freedom Tunnel with updates even before he became a leader in martyr Ahmad Yassin’s section and in command during emergencies in martyr Nidal Abu Shadouf’s section in Gilboa prison and after his transfer to Al-Naqab prison.

The heroes of Operation Freedom Tunnel mourned martyr Naim Al-Zubaidi, 27, and his friend Mohammad Al-Saadi, 26, who were killed by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Read more: Fifth episode of The Heroes: The story in full, down to every detail

