Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (Weekly Update 08-14 December 2022)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 15, 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

Five Palestinian, including 3 civilians, were killed and 7 others, including 2 children, were injured, while dozens of others suffocated in Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) attacks in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

On 08 December 2022, as part of extrajudicial executions, IOF directly shot and killed three Palestinians: one was a civilian and the two others were members of Palestinian armed groups, in an IOF ambush in eastern Jenin. Before their withdrawal, IOF arrested three Palestinians. ( Details are available in PCHR’s press release).

On the same day, IOF killed a child namely Diaa Irhamieh (16) and wounded 3 other Palestinians; one was arrested, in clashes at the main entrance to ‘Aboud village in Ramallah. (Details are available in PCHR’s press release).

On 11 December 2022, IOF killed a 16-year-old Palestinian girl namely Jana Zakarneh and arrested three Palestinians, including two brothers, during IOF’s incursion into Jenin’s eastern neighborhood. (Details are available in PCHR’s press release). IOF admitted that following an initial inquiry it was determined that the girl might have been unintentionally shot by an Israeli sniper[1].

Meanwhile, those injured were victims of excessive use of force that accompanied IOF’s incursion into the Palestinian cities and villages, or suppression of peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians, and they were as follows:

On 08 December 2022, a Palestinian was shot with a rubber-coated bullet during clashes with IOF stationed near Detector Gate (104), which is established at the annexation wall, west of Tulkarm.

On 09 December 2022, three Palestinians, including two children, were shot with rubber-coated bullets during IOF’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest in northern Qalqilya.

On 10 December 2022, IOF suppressed a gathering organized by dozens of Palestinians at the Damascus Gate in occupied East Jerusalem, in celebration of the winning of the Moroccan team in the World Cup. They also assaulted a person with a mobility impairment and arrested him in a detention center. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

In the Gaza Strip, 9 shootings were reported on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip, and 3 shootings were reported on fishing boats off the western Gaza shores.

” So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 185 Palestinians, including 123 civilians: 37 children, 8 women, 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli settler and the rest were activists; 20 of them were assassinated. Also, hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, were wounded in IOF’s attacks in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Moreover, 5 Palestinian detainees, including a woman, died in the Israeli prisons.

Land razing, demolitions, and notices

IOF demolished 5 houses, displacing 3 families of 16, including 5 children and 3 women. They also demolished 7 civilian facilities and handed notices to cease construction works in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Details are as follows:

On 11 December 2022, IOF handed five Palestinians notices to cease construction works in three inhabited houses, a plot of land, and a tinplate shop selling construction materials in al-Zuwaidin Bedouin village in Yatta, south of Hebron, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

On 12 December 2022, in implementation of an Israeli municipality’s order, IOF forced a Palestinian to self-demolish his under-construction house built on an area of 100 square meters in Isawiya village in occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction. On the same day, IOF dismantled a 100-square-meter agricultural nursery in Tuqu village in Bethlehem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction. Also, IOF handed 18 notices to cease construction in 9 house, 4 agricultural rooms, 3 industrial facilities, and two plots of lands in Qarawat Bani Hassan village, west of Saflit, under the pretext of being in area classified as Area C. The notices say that you may appeal the notices before 28 December 2022.

On 13 December 2022, IOF demolished a 135-square-meter house comprised of one floor in Al-Jiftlik village, north of Jericho, rendering two families of 9, including 3 children, homeless. In the same area, IOF demolished a 36-square-meter house, displacing a family of 7, including 2 children. Also, IOF demolished two under-construction houses; one built on an area of 165 sqms and comprised of two floors while the other built on an area of 100 sqms. Additionally, IOF demolished a tinplate barrack built on an area of 150 sqms and four plastic livestock barns built on an area of 240 sqms, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

On the same day, IOF demolished an under-construction house built on an area of 100 sqms in Furush Beit Dajan village in central valleys in Nablus, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C. Also, IOF demolished a barrack used as an auto repair shop, a container, a barrack, an agricultural room, a fence, and a stone chain in an agricultural land in al-Jib village in occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

” Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli occupation forces made 139 families homeless, a total of 821 persons, including 161 women and 373 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 159 houses and dozens of residential and agricultural tents. IOF also demolished 116 other civilian objects, leveled vacant areas of land, and delivered hundreds of notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

Settler-attacks on Palestinian civilians and their properties:

On 08 December 2022, Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles passing near Kedumim settlement square on the main street connecting Nablus with Qalqilya.

On 10 December 2022, Israeli settlers uprooted 15 olive trees in the lands of Haris village, north of Salfit.

” Since the beginning of the year, settlers conducted at least 255 attacks. In two of the attacks, 2 Palestinians were killed.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 168 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During those incursions, 117 Palestinians were arrested, including 9 children, and a Palestinian vehicle was confiscated.

” So far in 2022, IOF conducted 8,438 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 4,698 Palestinians were arrested, including 466 children and 49 women. IOF also conducted 34 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 105 Palestinians, including 64 fishermen, 32 infiltrators, and 9 travelers via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Israeli collective punishment and closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation maintains its illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly-update in the Gaza crossings.

On 08 December 2022, IOF have banned 382 Christians from Gaza to travel to Bethlehem in order to join the Christmas celebrations after refusing to issue travel permits for them. Mr. Elias al-Jalda, Member of the Arab Orthodox Churchwarden Council in Gaza, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that those banned travel were on a list of 900 persons whose names were sent by the churches in the Gaza Strip to obtain travel permits.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continues to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 110 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 76 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem arrested 6 Palestinians at those checkpoints.

On 08 December 2022, IOF closed the metal detector gate established at the western entrance to Husan village, west of Bethlehem.

On 09 December 2022, IOF closed the metal detector gate established at the western entrance to Tekoa village, east of Bethlehem.

” So far in 2022, IOF established at least 4,342 temporary military checkpoints and arrested 197 Palestinians at those checkpoints

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", American crimes, Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Checkpoints, collective punishment, East al-Quds, Gaza, Home demolition, IOF, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Children, Palestinian detainees, PCHR, Qalqilya, Settlers Attacks, Tulkarm |