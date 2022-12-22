The Martyrdom of Detainee Abu Hamid… A Time Bomb Detonated by Palestinian Anger

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 22, 2022

By Mostafa Awada

Palestinian detainee Nasser Abu Hamid was martyred on Tuesday due to lung cancer. The tumor’s symptoms started to appear in August 2021. Yet the Zionist enemy authorities delayed the medical tests Nasser required as part of the medical negligence policy pursued by the Zionist prisons’ administration.

These factors led to the deterioration of the detainee’s medical condition, especially after he was transferred to the Ramle Prison clinic that lacks the minimum healthcare equipment. Ironically, it is one of the clinics specialized in the treatment of detainees who suffer from critical and serious diseases.

The head of the Gaza Unit in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade “Abu al-Majd” affirmed in an interview with “Al-Ahed News” that “The stance on the martyrdom of detainee leader Nasser Abu Hamid is the same towards all detainees; however, what specializes martyr Abu Hamid is that he was a prominent leader of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade in the West Bank.”

“The enemy, by withholding Abu Hamid’s body, seeks to start a confrontation with the resistance factions. However, we are aware of its plans, and we’ll retaliate for this assassination starting from the West Bank and reaching Gaza, in coordination between the Palestinian resistance factions that as part of the Joint Operations Chamber,” he added.

“Abu al-Majd” further stressed that “the enemy will pay dearly had it initiated any aggression or military folly.” The scale of response to the enemy’s activities towards the Palestinian people isn’t controlled by geography or boundaries. It will rather cover all the Palestinian territories, he underlined.

Meanwhile, the head of the Detainees Movement Mounir Mansour told Al-Ahed News that “The martyrdom of Abu Hamid ignited massive protests along the occupied Palestinian lands. And in particular, after the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities declared their refusal to hand over the martyr’s body to his family.”

“These protests have put the occupation entity on alert amid concerns about what things would reach in the next few hours. The martyrdom of the detainee Abu Hamid put all Palestinians on the verge of a volcano that is about to erupt at any moment, especially after the escalation of confrontations with the enemy in different Palestinian regions,” Mansour added.

By the same token, Mansour noted that protests and confrontations aren’t organized by any side. They evolved from the vigor of our people and their refusal to the suppressive “Israeli” measures in prisons, pledging that the Detainees Movement will continue to fight for the rights of prisoners and detainees.

In the same context, the head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club Qaddoura Fares, in comments to our website, considered that “the martyrdom of detainee Abu Hamid is a war crime against all Palestinians and a live example on the practices of the enemy’s apparatuses and authorities from the top of the pyramid till its base.”

He further emphasized that “the cause of Palestinian detainees is not confined to any rights organization or faction. It’s the cause of all people of Palestine who must assemble their efforts to face the Zionist enemy in all fields to achieve freedom and protect their dignity and sanctities.”

Qaddoura concluded his statement by praising protests and confrontations taking place between Palestinians and the enemy’s army to condemn Nasser Abu Hamid’s assassination. Likewise, he didn’t forget to call to continue these steps that drain the abilities of the occupation and put us on the track toward the complete liberation.

It’s noteworthy that martyr detainee Nasser Abu Hamid was detained on 4/12/2002, life sentenced 7 times, and for 50 years. This detention wasn’t his first, as his prison journey had started in 1987, and he spent about 33 years behind ‘Israeli’ bars until his martyrdom on 20/12/2022.

Additionally, Abu Hamid is a brother of a martyr and four other detainees in the ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons who are all sentenced to life. They spent long years in prisons. Besides, the ‘Israeli’ occupation had destroyed the family’s house as part of its collective punishment policy.

