Zelensky lands in US, meets with Biden

December 22, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Washington, DC, as he expects the United States to send more arms and other equipment to his country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with US President Joe Biden at the White House, Washington, DC, United States, December 21, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday for a meeting with US President Joe Biden in light of the ongoing war in his country.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted Zelensky upon his arrival for bilateral talks regarding the war, as well as views on a potential peace and further sanctions on Moscow.

Zelensky landed in the US earlier in the day as part of a trip to Washington, which was only announced on the eve of his visit.

The Ukrainian President will be addressing a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday evening as lawmakers mull ratifying legislation that will include billions of dollars to be sent to Ukraine as “aid”.

The United States involved itself excessively in security arrangements to bring Zelensky to the US, according to the White House.

According to media reports, US military aircraft escorted Zelensky to Washington.

Retired US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter revealed Tuesday that the West is laying the groundwork to overthrow Zelensky and replace him with Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

In an interview for the Judging Freedom YouTube channel, Ritter claimed that “the West pushed Zelensky into the background, focusing on Zaluzhny as the future leader of Ukraine.”

According to Ritter, there is a tendency in the Western media to promote the figure of Zaluzhny, pointing out that the days of the reign of Zelensky are coming to an end, as he no longer has the previous power and could not influence the subsequent outcome of events.

“People like General Zaluzhny will determine the future of Kiev. When the conflict reaches its final stage, it will be he who will sit at the negotiating table from Ukraine’s side,” the retired intelligence officer indicated.

Former CIA officer Philip Giraldi had also indicated that Zelensky is trying to involve NATO in a direct conflict with Russia, explaining that the Ukrainian President and his advisors are determined to escalate the situation.

Winter as a weapon

Biden said the US would continue sending aid to Kiev while increasing military support for the country, including in terms of air defense systems.

“We are going to continue to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, particularly air defense. That’s why we’re gonna be providing Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery and training Ukrainian forces to use it,” Biden said.

During remarks alongside Zelensky, Biden claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

“He’s trying to use winter as a weapon,” Biden said during remarks in the Oval office.

Biden has already started fulfilling his promises.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier in the day that the United States will provide an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance for Ukraine, with the assistance consisting of a Patriot air defense system.

“$1.85 Billion in Additional US Military Assistance, including the First Transfer of Patriot Air Defense System,” Blinken said in a press release.

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that one Patriot air defense system, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs), among other military hardware, are included in the recently announced $1.85 billion US security assistance package for Ukraine.

According to the press release, the package also includes small guns, explosives, armored vehicles, mortar systems, and 500 precisely guided 155mm artillery rounds.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington for several hours

