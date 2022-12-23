Palestinian Youth Martyred After Heroic Shooting and Ramming Op. Near Tel Aviv

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 23, 2022

Mahmoud Naim Badir

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian youth from the Palestinian city of Kafr Qassem, was murdered at dawn on Friday, after he carried out a heroic shooting and ramming operation that injured two “Israeli” police officers.

For its part, the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] announced in a statement that, “three border guards, including an officer, were injured,” noting that they were transferred to “Beilinson” Hospital in “Petach Tikva” in Yafa [Jaffa] to receive treatment.

The “Israeli” statement identified the perpetrator of the operation as Mahmoud Naim Badir, 23, from the city of Kafr Qassem – northeast of the city of Tel Aviv in the occupied territories.

The IOF said the perpetrator phoned in a false report of a violent incident in Kafr Qassem to draw first responders and then opened fire when they arrived.

The statement further added that search operations are underway for other people who may have aided the martyr during the operation.

“Israeli” media cited the police as saying that the operation had been planned several days in advance and included shooting and throwing firebombs.

“Israeli” police claimed they found a firearm, ammunition, and Molotov cocktails inside the building from which Badir exited and a knife inside his car.

Earlier in November, IOF troops shot dead a young Palestinian man, Mohammad Murad Sawaf, in “Ariel” settlement in the occupied West Bank city of Salfit, after he killed three settlers in a stabbing and car ramming operation.

Related Videos

The resistance is developing confrontational tools in the West Bank… and the occupation is exhausting its military tools

Statistics show that confidence in the Israeli army is eroding in an alarming way

demonstration in Gaza in support of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |