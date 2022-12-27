Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (Weekly Update 15 – 21 December 2022)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 22, 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

A Palestinian detainee died in the Israeli prisons due to the medical negligence policy, while 6 Palestinians, including 2 children, were injured, and dozens of others suffocated in Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Details are as follows:

On 20 December 2022, Naser Abu Hmeid (50), a Palestinian detainee in the Israeli prisons from Al-Ama’ri refugee camp in Ramallah, died at “Assaf Harofeh” Hospital in Israel after battling lung cancer for more than a year. Abu Hmeid’s health condition got worse due to the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) systematic medical negligence policy against the ill detainees. Details available in PCHR’s press release.

Meanwhile, those injured were victims of excessive use of force that accompanied IOF incursions into cities and villages and suppression of peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians, and they were as follows:

On 15 December 2022, a Palestinian child was injured with a rubber-coated bullet during clashes with IOF, after the latter’s incursion into Shufat refugee camp in East Jerusalem.

On 17 December 2022, A Palestinian was wounded with a rubber-coated metal bullet during IOF’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum peaceful weekly protest, northern Qalqilya.

On 18 December 2022, a Palestinian was wounded with a live bullet in the foot during clashes with IOF following the latter’s incursion into the old ‘Askar refugee camp in Nablus. Before withdrawing, IOF arrested a citizen and his son.

On 20 December 2022, a Palestinian was wounded with a rubber-coated metal bullet during clashes with IOF after the latter’s incursion into Abu Dis in East Jerusalem.

On 21 December 2022, a Palestinian child was wounded with a live bullet in his foot during clashes with IOF at the entrance to al-Shuhada Street in Hebron. On the same day, a Palestinian was wounded with a live bullet in his right thigh during clashes with IOF in Beit Ummar village in Hebron.

In the Gaza Strip, 4 IOF shootings were reported on agricultural lands in eastern Gaza Strip, and 3 shootings were reported on fishing boats off the western Gaza shores.

” So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 185 Palestinians, including 123 civilians: 37 children, 8 women, 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli settlers and the rest were activists; 20 of them were assassinated in IOF’s attacks in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. Moreover, 6 Palestinian detainees, including a woman, died in the Israeli prisons.

Land razing, demolitions, and notices

IOF demolished 4 houses, including one inhabited, rendering a family of 2 homeless, and 2 civilian facilities. They also confiscated 7 agricultural tents and handed notices to cease construction works in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Details are as follows:

On 15 December 2022, IOF demolished a 170-sqm under-construction house in Farsh Al-Hawa area, west of Hebron, and confiscated 2 tents in Tarqumiya village, northwest of Hebron, under the pretext of unlicensed construction in Area C.

On the same day, IOF demolished a livestock barrack and a 180-sqm horse stable and dismantled agricultural barracks under the pretext of unlicensed construction in East Jerusalem. IOF also handed notices to 7 citizens to stop construction in their houses in Kafr Al-Dik, west of Salfit, under the pretext of unlicensed construction in Area C.

On 17 December 2022, IOF forced a Palestinian to self-demolish his under-construction house in Jabal Al-Mukaber in East Jerusalem upon an Israeli municipal decision, under the pretext of unlicensed construction, rendering a family of 2 homeless.

On 19 December 2022, IOF demolished 2 under-construction houses: a 2-storey house of 220 sqms and a 1-story house of 140 sqms, in the airport area, east of Jericho, under the pretext of illegal construction in Area C.

On 20 December 2022, IOF confiscated 5 agricultural tents in Wadi Jahish area in southern Yatta, south of Hebron.

” Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli occupation forces made 140 families homeless, a total of 823 persons, including 162 women and 373 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 163 houses and many residential and agricultural tents. IOF also demolished 118 other civilian objects, leveled vacant areas of land and delivered dozens of notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

Settler-attacks

On 15 December 2022, settlers attacked a Palestinian with sticks and smashed his vehicle’s windows, near the intersection of Al-Taybeh village in Ramallah.

On 17 December 2022, settlers cut 12 olive trees in Yasuf village, east of Salfit.

” Since the beginning of the year, settlers conducted at least 257 attacks. In two of the attacks, 2 Palestinians were killed.

Forced displacement and deportation:

On 18 December 2022, the Israeli occupation authorities deported lawyer and human rights defender Salah Al-Hamouri (37) from East Jerusalem to France, after 9 months of administrative detention, under the pretext of breaching “the allegiance to the State of Israel;” thus, this deportation amounts to a war crime. Details available in PCHR’s press release.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 171 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During those incursions, 83 Palestinians were arrested, including 14 children and 3 women. In the Gaza Strip, IOF carried out a limited incursion into eastern Rafah.

” So far in 2022, IOF conducted 8,609 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 4,781 Palestinians were arrested, including 480 children and 52 women. IOF also conducted 35 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 105 Palestinians, including 64 fishermen, 32 infiltrators, and 9 travelers via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Closure and restrictions on freedom of movement

On 16 December 2022, Mahmoud Al-Kurd (45), from Deir Al-Balah, died in Al-Mutala’ Hospital in East Jerusalem, due to the deterioration of his health condition after battling lung cancer and due to IOF’s obstruction of his travel for treatment. IOF allowed him to travel on 15 December 2022 after repeatedly rejecting his 5 travel permit requests from July to mid-December 2022.

This comes while IOF maintain their illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly-update in the Gaza crossings.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continue to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 110 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 115 temporary military checkpoints in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and arrested 4 Palestinians at those checkpoints.

” So far in 2022, IOF established 4,457 temporary military checkpoints and arrested 201 Palestinians at those checkpoints.

