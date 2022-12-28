How (and Why) Neocons Miscalculated (Andrei Martyanov)

Please visit Andrei’s website: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/ and support him here: https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=60459185
Filed under: Russia, USA | Tagged: Andrei Martyanov, Neocons, Russian Navy, U.S. Navy |
Please visit Andrei’s website: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/ and support him here: https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=60459185
Filed under: Russia, USA | Tagged: Andrei Martyanov, Neocons, Russian Navy, U.S. Navy |
Part 1
Part 2
Part3
Blog at WordPress.com. WP Designer.
Leave a Reply