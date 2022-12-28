Some Lebanese Parties Forget Israeli Commando Forces Targeted Half of MEA Jets at Beirut Airport in 1968: Video

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

December 28, 2022

On December 28, 1968, Israeli commando units infiltrated easily into Beirut airport and detonated 13 or half of Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines jets, noting that the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the assailants.

Some Lebanese parties consider that the nation enjoyed prosperous socioeconomic conditions in addition to a considerable political stability. Lebanon’s golden era and absence of any pretext did not prevent the Zionists from committing their crime.

During that era, Lebanon did not possess a military power that could protect it from the Israeli barbarism which plotted to strike the touristic monument of the Lebanese people.

Nowadays, the scene has changed. Hezbollah military capabilities can protect the Lebanese airport and impose a formula that sustains the balance of deterrence.

In this regard, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah had threatened that the Resistance would strike Ben Gurion airport of the Israeli enemy strike Beirut’s airport.

Recently, the Israeli media circulated rumors to shake the stability of Beirut airport. Those rumors were adopted by some Lebanese and Arab parties which forgot that the Lebanese Resistance protects the airport regardless of all their political plots and interests

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |