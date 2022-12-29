‘Israel’ donating weapons to Ukraine via third countries: exclusive

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

29 Dec 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

A Russian intelligence official tells Al Mayadeen that the Israeli occupation is giving non-lethal aid to Ukraine while donating money through third countries.

Illegal Israeli settlers protesting in favor of the Ukrainian regime

The Israeli occupation is donating money to buy Ukraine weapons from third countries, a Russian intelligence source told Al Mayadeen on Thursday.

“Tel Aviv” is using third countries to conceal its bias toward Ukraine, the source noted, highlighting that “Israel” was giving Ukraine non-lethal aid, but several Israeli armored vehicles have been detected in Ukraine.

The Israeli Haaretz newspaper reported last month that the occupation spent millions of dollars to appease its western partners by procuring undisclosed strategic materials for Ukraine after “Tel Aviv” faced pressure to send the arms to Kiev via a third country.

Reportedly, the United States is the party that pressured the occupation, which had to go against its proclaimed stance to only send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Israeli occupation media reported in mid-September that an Israeli arms manufacturer was supplying anti-UAV systems to Ukraine via Poland, with the sales conducted through Warsaw to circumvent “Tel Aviv’s” refusal to sell advanced arms to Ukraine.

The firm reportedly informed the Israeli Ministry of Security that it was selling arms to Poland, though it pretended not to know the latter was then giving the weapons to Kiev to use against Russia.

The Biden administration demanded the occupation to switch from strictly providing humanitarian supplies and expanding its assistance to Ukraine and give military equipment, prompting “Tel Aviv” to fund the purchase of strategic materials for Ukraine, including air defense systems, Haaretz said.

Former Russian President and senior Russian Security Council member Dmitry Medvedev in October warned “Israel” against providing weapons to Ukraine threatening that any move to boost Kiev’s arsenal would severely damage bilateral relations.

The Israeli occupation also agreed to allow NATO to supply Kiev with weapons that have Israeli-produced components, such as optical equipment and fire monitoring systems, media said.

Following Russian threats to “Tel Aviv”, senior advisor to the Ukrainian President, Mikhail Podolyak, slammed the Israeli decision not to supply Ukraine with air defense systems, stating that “Israel chose to be on the wrong side of history,” and that it, “causes great disappointment in Ukrainian society.”

