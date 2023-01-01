US falls behind Russia, China hypersonic race

January 1, 2023
By Al Mayadeen English
The National Interest reveals the US military’s weakness in the field of hypersonic missiles.
The National Interest highlighted yesterday the weakness of the US in developing offensive hypersonic weapons, as well as in confronting them.
According to the outlet, the United States urgently needs to develop and deploy both offensive and defensive hypersonic weapons capabilities, because it is falling behind as China and Russia have both tested and deployed hypersonic missiles, while the United States is conducting its first successful hypersonic missile test in December 2022.
However, the US has not deployed any hypersonic weapons to date, and the existing US missile defense systems are not yet capable of shooting down adversaries’ hypersonic weapons, leaving the US highly vulnerable at this time, NI wrote.
It is noteworthy that Washington conducted three “failed” hypersonic missile tests in 2021, according to the “Defense News” website.
What are hypersonic weapons?
Hypersonic weapons are missiles or projectiles that travel at hypersonic speeds and are frequently highly maneuverable.
For decades, traditional ballistic missiles have been faster than the speed of sound, leaving the Earth’s atmosphere before returning, plummeting at terrifying speeds toward their targets in their terminal phase.
