Sanaa condemns execution of two Yemenis residing in Saudi Arabia

January 2, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights calls on international organizations to take a stance rejecting the Saudi regime’s execution of two Yemenis residing in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen condemns the Saudi regime’s execution of two Yemeni citizens (AP)

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights in Sanaa condemned on Sunday the Saudi regime’s execution of two Yemenis residing in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Yemeni Ministry pointed out that the crime of executing citizens Mohammad Muqbil Al-Wasel, 27, from Dhamar Governorate, and Shajaa Salah Mahdi Jamil, 29, from Ibb Governorate, came after unfair and non-public trials, where the victims were deprived of the right to defend themselves.

According to the statement, the Saudi regime refrained from giving information to the relatives of the victims about the circumstances of the execution, which under international human rights law is considered torture, ill-treatment, and a crime.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights stressed that this crime is added to a black record and long lists of collective and individual execution crimes committed by the Saudi regime against its people and Yemenis, as many Yemeni expatriates were previously executed in similar circumstances.

The statement underlined that these crimes are a disgrace to the advocates of democracy and freedom of opinion and expression, which the United Nations, especially the US, claims to uphold.

The Yemeni Ministry called on all organizations, peoples of the world, and free countries to take a stance in the face of the crimes of the Saudi regime and condemn this crime, holding the international community and the Security and Human Rights Councils responsible for the continued crimes of the Saudi regime.

Last November, the Dhu Ali tribes called on human rights bodies and organizations to assume their moral and humanitarian responsibility by forming an independent investigation committee into the crime of arresting, torturing, and killing the Yemeni expatriate in Saudi Arabia, Ali Al-Ali, as well as other crimes.

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia executed twice as many people in 2022 as it did in 2021, according to statistics released today by AFP.

