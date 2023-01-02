Third Anniversary: Dozens of Thousands of Iranians Visit Martyr Suleimani’s Tomb in Kerman, Confrontation Won’t Stop

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Former head of IRGC’s Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani, assassinated by a US drone strike in Baghdad in 2020.

According to Al-Manar reporter in Iran, dozens of thousands of Iranians have visited Martyr Qassem Suleimani’s tomb in Kerman, paying tribute to his soul and recalling his feats.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a tweet on Monday that the confrontation will not stop, adding that Suleimani is a martyr, leader and role model.

Martyr Suleimani achieved liberation in the battlefield, sustained people’s dignity, and set Palestine and Jerusalem as a major cause, according to Sheikh Qassem.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem said that Trump is an unjust criminal killer, who kills aggressively and openly and supports the Zionist occupation without accountability.

Large billboard-style posters honoring Martyr Commander Suleimani were installed across Gaza Strip in loyalty to his sacrifices he had made for the sake of the Palestinian cause.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone attack claimed the two martyrs Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the former deputy chief of Hashd Shaabi Committee, after targeting their convoy near Baghdad airport.

