Ben Gvir storms Al-Aqsa Mosque protected by IOF, tensions rise

January 3, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net + Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli Police Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, storms Al-Aqsa Mosque, under heavy security despite Hamas warnings.

Israeli Police Minister, Itamar bin Gvir, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, protected by a large number of Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) according to Al Mayadeen correspondent.

Israeli media indicated that despite threats from Hamas, Ben Gvir stormed the Al-Aqsa courtyard towards Al-Aqsa Mosque.

'A government of settlers, by settlers, against the #Palestinian people, shall not perish from the earth' Itamar 'Lincoln' Ben Gvir, Jerusalem 2023. pic.twitter.com/rwBa4ezU1L — Itay Epshtain (@EpshtainItay) January 3, 2023

Yesterday, Al Mayadeen sources revealed that Hamas relayed strongly-worded messages through Egyptian and UN mediators, regarding Ben-Gvir’s plans to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque

For his part, the movement’s spokesperson, Abdel Latif Al-Qanoua, said in a statement, “The criminal Ben Gvir’s announcement of his intention to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque reflects the arrogance of the fascist settler government and its premeditated intentions to escalate incursions and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque with the aim of dividing it.”

He pointed out that “the escalation in Al-Aqsa Mosque represents a detonator, and the occupation government will bear the consequences of that,” stressing at the same time that “the Palestinian people will bravely confront these follies and provocations, and will not allow the occupation’s plans to pass.”

Ben-Gvir’s storming of Al-Aqsa could trigger the battle early and puts the resistance in front of a major confrontation, added Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent.

Following Hamas’ warnings, Israeli media stated that Netanyahu had received messages from Egypt and the United Nations, and stated that it would be very difficult to influence Hamas not to respond to such a move by Ben Gvir.

Despite this, according to “Walla News,” Netanyahu did not try to stop Ben Gvir from storming Al-Aqsa hours after they discussed the case.

Israeli media responds of Ben Gvir decision to storm Al-Aqsa

Knesset Member Avigdor Lieberman said, Ben-Gvir pays no mind to Netanyahu, like all coalition members, Hamas knows that Netanyahu is a coward.

Diplomatic affairs analyst Barak Ravid said in an interview with the Israeli Walla website argued that Netanyahu cannot influence Ben Gvit and that it is naive to believe otherwise. He further added that Ben Gvir controls the police and border guards and that such an event, at this time, is unlikely to pass quietly especially given Ben Gvir’s history.

In turn, MK Almog Cohen of the Jewish Power party said that Ben Gvir stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque with Netanyahu’s approval.

Israeli Channel 7 cited MK Gilad Karif noting he condemned Ben Gvir’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and said that this came to prove that Ben Gvir’s top priority is to push for an “extremist ideology” and “nationalism.”

MK Naama Lazimi also added that what Ben Gvir did was “incitement that will lead to violence and bloodshed.”

Concurrently, the Likud confirmed that Netanyahu did not attempt to stop Ben Gvir from storming Al-Aqsa.

