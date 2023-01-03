General Suleimani, as Alive as Olive

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

January 2, 2023

Mohammad Salami

On the third anniversary of his martyrdom, the former chief of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani is mistakenly depicted as a fallen commander.

No! He has never fallen.

General Suleimani is as alive as an olive tree.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone targeted Martyr Suleimani’s convoy near Baghdad airport. Qassem Suleimani and his comrade-in arms, the deputy chief of Hashd Shaabi Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, embraced martyrdom.

The million-man funeral which was held in the Islamic Republic confirmed that General Suleimani’s martyrdom is so remote from death and fall.

However, what really fell down was the drone, the missiles and the criminals inside the “Black” House in Washington. The black flags of the terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq fell down too.

The missiles of the Palestinian resistance striking the occupied Palestinian territories say that General Suleimani is still operating powerfully in the battlefield.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah will reiterate his vow that Martyr Suleimani’s military power will remain personified by the Islamic Resistance fighters who are going to continue pursuing his goal of liberating all of Palestine from the Zionist occupation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

