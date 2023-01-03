Raisi promises to avenge assassination of martyr Soleimani

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi commemorates IRGC Quds Force commander martyred leader Qassem Soleimani on the third anniversary of his martyrdom.

A child carrying a poster commemorating martyred leaders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis

Martyr Major General Qassem Soleimani was a prominent and influential figure on the battlefields of resistance, and he took incredibly unique steps in his line, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday on the third anniversary of the martyrdom of Maj Gen Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Forces Vice President Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

“Martyr Soleimani worked on and developed the structure of resistance in the region without religious or sectarian discrimination, and it wanted to defend the region from evil,” Raisi underlined.

Furthermore, the Iranian President highlighted that Soleimani was a prime model in combatting arrogance and terrorism, noting that he defeated ISIS and undermined the US all over the world.

“The Americans wanted to rob the peoples of their identity, but martyr Soleimani was working on building and underscoring peoples’ identities,” Raisi said.

“Just as commander Soleimani fended off your expansionist plans, today, martyr Soleimani will quell you once again,” Raisi said. “The Iranian people thwarted your plans of war that you waged in all areas,” Raisi told the enemies of the Islamic Republic.

“We will never forget the blood of martyr Soleimani and know that he will be avenged eventually,” the Iranian President added. “This large crowd and those similar to it all over the world are telling you that you have lost all of these wars, and you will meet a similar fate in all of your upcoming wars.”

Meanwhile, martyr Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab, called on all of the leaders of the axis of resistance to adhere to the path and line of the martyr and to safeguard his views while fulfilling the rights of the Iranian people.

“The Iranian people have made strides this year, and I thank you dearly for all you have offered so far,” Soleimani added.

During a meeting with the family of martyr Soleimani and the officials of the General Soleimani Commemoration Ceremonies, Iranian leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei considered that breathing a new spirit into the Resistance front was an outstanding and essential part of Soleimani’s endeavors.

The Iranian leader explained that “by strengthening the physical, spiritual and mental aspects of the Resistance, the General preserved, equipped and revived this everlasting and growing phenomenon against the Zionist regime and the influence of the US and other arrogant countries.”

Khamenei pointed out that the testimony of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah about General Soleimani’s struggles is a great means for understanding the importance of the martyr’s work in reviving the Resistance.

“General Soleimani used the experience that he had attained during the period of the Holy Defense as well as the advice of his comrades to strengthen the Resistance by relying on the internal capacities of these same countries,” he highlighted.

The Iranian leader praised Soleimani’s accomplishments and referred to the manner in which the martyr uprooted the terrorist acts of ISIS, pointing out that General Soleimani had done very well in that test.

On January 3, 2020, the US carried out a drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump targeting a car carrying the commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC General Qassem Soleimani, and his Iraqi trench-mate and the second-in-command of Iraqi PMU (Popular Mobilization Units), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Martyr Soleimani was on an official visit to Iraq and was transported in a car with Martyr al-Muhandis from Baghdad’s International Airport upon his arrival before being assassinated by the US.

Days after his martyrdom, the anti-terror icon’s body was transferred to Iran and was laid to rest in his hometown of Kerman. On Saturday, the head of the special committee in charge of the case, Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei, confirmed Iran is in the final stages of releasing an official indictment on the murder of IRGC’s Quds Force Commander.

The US, as it does business, as usual, has attempted to block the legal case prosecution. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, noted that “unfortunately, both the Americans and some other western countries are creating obstacles in the way of judiciary procedure, but the Islamic Republic of Iran, too, is not hand-tied.”

