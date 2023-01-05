Iran FM: Israel to face ‘heavy consequences’ for desecration of Aqsa Mosque

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Thursday, 05 January 2023 7:14 PM

[ Last Update: Thursday, 05 January 2023 7:44 PM ]

Extremist Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir alongside fanatic settlers raid the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound with the accompany of Israeli forces in al-Quds. (Photo by Getty Images)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has censured the Israeli regime’s recent desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, warning that the occupying entity will face “heavy consequences” for incursion into the holy site.

Amir-Abdollahian raised the alarm in a telephone conversation on Thursday with Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha as the two discussed the latest developments in the region and the Muslim world, including a contentious visit by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.

Expressing gratitude for Taha’s immediate condemnation of the recent Zionist desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, the top Iranian diplomat said, “The consequences of this action will be heavy for the fake Israeli regime.”

Pointing to Israel’s provocative measures against al-Aqsa Mosque, Amir-Abdollahian proposed the establishment of an “effective legal and international mechanism to stop offensive measures against religious authority and holy sites.”

On Tuesday, Ben-Gvir entered the holy site of al-Aqsa Mosque through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, in what was described by Palestinians as an “unprecedented provocation.”

Palestine warns of ‘religious war’ over far-right Israeli minister’s al-Aqsa visit

The Palestinian foreign ministry has warned that the recent visit by a far-right Israeli minister to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound could trigger a religious war.

During the phone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian also appreciated the secretary general of the Islamic Cooperation Organization for his stance in condemning the latest sacrilegious move by the French weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo to insult the top religious authority of the Islamic Republic.

He held the French government responsible over the cartoons, and underlined that the role and the Zionists can be seen beyond the repeated acts of the notorious French magazine against the religious sanctities.

The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated the Islamic Republic’s stance on the need to end the war and conflict in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Taha, for his part, condemned the recent Israeli desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and voiced concerns about the entrance of the occupying regime’s minister into the holy site.

“This action has hurt the feelings of the Islamic Ummah,” he added.

Stressing that such provocative moves by the Zionists disturb peace and stability in the region, Taha said he is in talks with various bodies to pressure the Israeli regime to stop such measures.

He condemned the sacrilegious move by the notorious French magazine, underlining that the matter is being investigated to give a “proportionate” response to the move.

The two sides expressed deep concern over the Taliban’s decision to ban girls and women from studying in Afghanistan, calling the measure inconsistent with the precepts and teachings of Islam.

Iran says holds French govt. responsible for infamous magazine’s profane cartoons

Iran

FM underscores legal mechanism to stop insulting holy sites

In another development on Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian called for the establishment of a legal mechanism to stop desecration of Islamic sanctities.

Amir-Abdollahian made the plea in a telephone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah as the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, including the recent desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and the sacrilegious move by the notorious French magazine.

Rebuking the recent desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque by the illegal entity, Amir-Abdollahian called for coordination and joint efforts by the Muslim countries to preserve the historical and legal status of al-Aqsa Mosque and stressed the establishment of legal mechanisms in this regard to stop insulting Islamic sanctities.

The top Iranian diplomat also reiterated the need to strengthen regional cooperation towards peace and stability in the region.

Al Sabah, for his part, underlined the Kuwaiti government’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue and vehemently censured the Israeli regime’s recent desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque.

He also welcomed Iran’s initiative on coordinated action by the OIC to halt the occupying regime’s insulting actions endangering peace and stability in the region.

Referring to the black record of the notorious French magazine in insulting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Kuwaiti diplomat condemned its sacrilegious move against the Islamic Republic and stressed that insulting religious authorities and leaders is an insult to all Muslims.

Press TV’s website can also be accessed at the following alternate addresses:

www.presstv.ir

www.presstv.co.uk

Tehran hosts intl. conference on Martyr Soleimani’s School of Thought



LATEST NEWS

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", France, Iran, OIC, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Charlie Hebdo, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Hossein Amirabdollahian, Itamar Ben Gvir, The Zio-temporary entity |