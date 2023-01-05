Iraqi Leaders Vow to Preserve Victories Secured by Martyrs Suleimani, Muhandis

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani during a ceremony in Baghdad marking the third martyrdom anniversary of resistance commanders (Thursday, January 5, 2023).

Iraq marked on Thursday the third martyrdom anniversary of anti-terror resistance commanders General Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, with leader pledging to preserve achievements secured by martyrs.

A ceremony was held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on the occasion, and was attended by PM Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbusi, and many other senior officials.

“The commanders of victory foiled the enemies’ plots,” said Abdullah Al-Ilyawi, representing President Abdul Latif Rashid.

He described the US strike which killed Gen. Suleimani and Al-Muhandis near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020 as a denounced crime.

For his part, Al-Sudani said the strike was a flagrant aggression on Iraq, adding that it would have destabilized the entire region.

“The blood of the honored martyred won’t go in vain. And for that purpose, the Iraqi Government is working to preserve its sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zaidan said Iraqi authorities won’t hesitate to take all measures against the perpetrators of the January 3 strike that killed the resistance commanders, including former president Donald Trump who ordered the attack.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

