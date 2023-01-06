After 40 years in Israeli occupation prisons, Karim Younis is free

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 5, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Karim Younes breaks the shackles of oppression after 40 years in Israeli occupation prisons.

Freed Palestinian prisoner Karim Younis

Karim Younis, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli prison, is freed on January 6, 2023, 40 years after he was first arrested in January 1983.

Palestine’s Ministry of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners revealed that the occupation took away all the joy by freeing him without prior notice at an early time in the morning in “Ra’anana”– far from the occupied Palestinian village ‘Ara, his hometown where a welcoming ceremony has been prepared by family and neighbors.

Karim Younis, free after 40 years in Israeli prisons, heads straight to his mother's grave in the town of 'Ara.#FreeThemAll#Palestine https://t.co/tv4B4XUrCF — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 5, 2023

The spokesperson for the Prisoners’ Information Office Hazem Hassanein tersely stated that “this policy, which was implemented by the occupation, aims to prevent gatherings and organize any celebration of Karim’s liberation after all these years.”

He also added that this policy of his release without prior notice was used previously with Sheikh Raed Salah for the same reason.

Earlier, Israeli occupation police stormed the home of the prisoner’s family in his village ‘Ara and confiscated Palestinian flags.

The occupation police threatened his family not to show any signs of celebrations, including raising Palestinian flags or Resistance banners and posters, in addition to playing patriotic songs.

The police also confiscated all the flags and banners inside the external hall set up yesterday after the occupation refused to allow Karim’s reception in a closed hall.

A 40-year-old dream that was never fulfilled.

Mother of #Palestinian prisoner Karim Younes hoped to embrace her son one last time outside of occupation prisons, but passed away before getting the chance.

Her son will be released in a few months following 40 years of imprisonment. pic.twitter.com/JXJjdzo8a1 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 5, 2022

It is worth noting that Younis’ mom died while he was in prison. Since he was captured in 1983, Sabiha Younis long waited for her son until she passed away.

Prisoner Karim Younis, born in 1958 in the village of ‘Ara, was arrested by the occupation forces at the age of 23 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

