After 40 years in Israeli occupation prisons, Karim Younis is free

January 5, 2023
By Al Mayadeen English
Karim Younes breaks the shackles of oppression after 40 years in Israeli occupation prisons.
Karim Younis, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli prison, is freed on January 6, 2023, 40 years after he was first arrested in January 1983.
Palestine’s Ministry of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners revealed that the occupation took away all the joy by freeing him without prior notice at an early time in the morning in “Ra’anana”– far from the occupied Palestinian village ‘Ara, his hometown where a welcoming ceremony has been prepared by family and neighbors.
The spokesperson for the Prisoners’ Information Office Hazem Hassanein tersely stated that “this policy, which was implemented by the occupation, aims to prevent gatherings and organize any celebration of Karim’s liberation after all these years.”
He also added that this policy of his release without prior notice was used previously with Sheikh Raed Salah for the same reason.
Earlier, Israeli occupation police stormed the home of the prisoner’s family in his village ‘Ara and confiscated Palestinian flags.
The occupation police threatened his family not to show any signs of celebrations, including raising Palestinian flags or Resistance banners and posters, in addition to playing patriotic songs.
The police also confiscated all the flags and banners inside the external hall set up yesterday after the occupation refused to allow Karim’s reception in a closed hall.
It is worth noting that Younis’ mom died while he was in prison. Since he was captured in 1983, Sabiha Younis long waited for her son until she passed away.
Prisoner Karim Younis, born in 1958 in the village of ‘Ara, was arrested by the occupation forces at the age of 23 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Related Stories
- Palestine Celebrates Karim Younis, Freed after 40 Years in Israeli Prison (PHOTOS)
- IOF storm Al-Aqsa Mosque for the 5th day in a row
- 4 Decades behind “Israeli” Bars: Dean of Palestinian Prisoners into Freedom
- Karim Younis: 40 years in jail don’t matter.. we will keep resisting
- Karim Younis in Good Spirits Despite Occupation’s Imprisonment
- 21-year old Palestinian female prisoner Ruba Assi is free
Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Israeli Aggression, Occupied Palestine, Prisoner Karim Younis |
Reblogged this on penelopap.