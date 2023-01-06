After 40 years in Israeli occupation prisons, Karim Younis is free

Posted on January 6, 2023 by martyrashrakat

January 5, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English 

Karim Younes breaks the shackles of oppression after 40 years in Israeli occupation prisons.

Freed Palestinian prisoner Karim Younis

Karim Younis, the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israeli prison, is freed on January 6, 2023, 40 years after he was first arrested in January 1983.

Palestine’s Ministry of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners revealed that the occupation took away all the joy by freeing him without prior notice at an early time in the morning in “Ra’anana”– far from the occupied Palestinian village ‘Ara, his hometown where a welcoming ceremony has been prepared by family and neighbors.

The spokesperson for the Prisoners’ Information Office Hazem Hassanein tersely stated that “this policy, which was implemented by the occupation, aims to prevent gatherings and organize any celebration of Karim’s liberation after all these years.”

He also added that this policy of his release without prior notice was used previously with Sheikh Raed Salah for the same reason.

Earlier, Israeli occupation police stormed the home of the prisoner’s family in his village ‘Ara and confiscated Palestinian flags.

The occupation police threatened his family not to show any signs of celebrations, including raising Palestinian flags or Resistance banners and posters, in addition to playing patriotic songs.

The police also confiscated all the flags and banners inside the external hall set up yesterday after the occupation refused to allow Karim’s reception in a closed hall.

It is worth noting that Younis’ mom died while he was in prison. Since he was captured in 1983, Sabiha Younis long waited for her son until she passed away. 

Prisoner Karim Younis, born in 1958 in the village of ‘Ara, was arrested by the occupation forces at the age of 23 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Related Stories

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: