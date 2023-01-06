Celebrating the Nativity

Posted on January 6, 2023 by fada1

January 04, 2023

Dear friends,

I will be taking a few days off, from Thursday until Sunday evening, to attend church services at my parish.  God willing, I should be back at the keyboard by Monday.  On this occasion I will leave you with some beautiful Orthodox singing for the Nativity.

I wish all those who celebrate the Nativity a peaceful and joy-filled celebration!

Christ is born! Glorify Him!

Andrei

Filed under: Religion | Tagged: , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: