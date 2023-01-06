Celebrating the Nativity

Dear friends,
I will be taking a few days off, from Thursday until Sunday evening, to attend church services at my parish. God willing, I should be back at the keyboard by Monday. On this occasion I will leave you with some beautiful Orthodox singing for the Nativity.
I wish all those who celebrate the Nativity a peaceful and joy-filled celebration!
Christ is born! Glorify Him!
Andrei
